Active-Semi’s First Wearable PMIC in the ActiveCiPSTM Series

January 8, 2019
The ACT81460 integrates a full solution for the wearable market with industry leading standby quiescent current designed to prolong battery life. With a JEITA compliant Active Power Path Linear Charger (APLC™) that integrates a 20V smart switch offering protection from faulty chargers or potential high voltage from USB – PD sources. It also includes a programmable input current limit, dynamic voltage limit and other configurable charging parameters such as battery termination voltage and currents, charge rate, battery temperature sense. The fully integrated, 3.3MHz switching frequency DC/DC converters enable the use of small external components and a full range of protection features.
The ACT81460 integrates a highly efficient Buck/Boost converter for a variety of peripherals, such as an optical heart rate sensor, to utilize the full capacity of the battery to as low as 2.7V. The integrated high voltage Boost converter can be used for haptics/vibrations, speaker drivers for audio, or LED backlighting.
The ACT81460 offers a wide range of power channels with the DC/DC converters and a group of LDOs and load switches to give the system architect full flexibility. The ACT81460 is highly configurable that comes pre-programmed or modified via the I2C interface in the field. The outstandingly low quiescent currents in each of the regulators and the battery charger results in extremely high efficiency even with light and near zero load current conditions such as those found in typical wearable applications. The high efficiency of the ACT81460 dramatically prolongs battery life with the device sipping less than 0.7 microamperes of current even with all of the regulators turned on.
“The ACT81460 integrates Active-Semi’s control algorithm, Active Constant On Time control (ACOT™), which enables fast dynamic response to load changes while enabling the design of extremely low quiescent current regulators. With several configurable low power states, the ACT81460 gives the system architect the capability to disable functional blocks when they are not needed to extend battery life and the ability to optimize power usage under different conditions. This extends the time between battery charges,” says David Briggs, VP and General Manager of Power Solutions at Active-Semi. “We understand that our customers prefer to utilize the same power solution across multiple products. With Active’s Configurable innovative Power Solutions (ActiveCiPS™), Active-Semi can factory program variations of the ACT81460 enabling a streamlined purchasing channel and offering flexibility for our customers to optimize the configuration of the device for use in multiple product platforms”
The ACT81460 is provided in a 3.3x3.3 49pin WLCSP package. Samples and production volume are available through our distribution channel.
About Active-Semi International, Inc.
Founded in Silicon Valley and headquartered in the Dallas, Texas metroplex, Active-Semi is a rapidly emerging leader in the multi-billion-dollar power management and intelligent motor drive IC markets. The company’s portfolio of analog and mixed signal SoCs provide scalable core platforms used in charging, powering and embedded digital control systems for industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Active-Semi offers Power Application Controllers® (PAC®) and Programmable Analog ICs that significantly reduce solution size and cost, improve system reliability, and shorten system development time.
Active-Semi International Inc. is a multi-national Cayman Island corporation backed by leading Venture Capital firms, including USVP, Tenaya Capital, and LDV Partners, with over 170 patents granted and pending.
More information at www.active-semi.com
