Razer Expands the “Designed by Razer Case” Program with Lian Li and Introduces the Razer Tomahawk PC Gaming Chassis

|
|January 8, 2019 09:07 AM EST
CES 2019 – Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, announced today the latest entry to the Designed by Razer Case program – the Lian Li O11 Dynamic. Additionally, it introduced two mid-tower PC gaming chassis developed in-house – the Razer Tomahawk and Razer Tomahawk Elite.
Lian Li O11 Dynamic Designed by Razer case (Photo: Business Wire)
DESIGNED BY RAZER CASE PROGRAM
First announced in 2014, the Designed by Razer Case program is an initiative that provides for third-party production and sale of Razer-designed and branded PC cases including the critically acclaimed NZXT H440, NZXT S340 and Antec Cube.
The new Lian Li O11 Dynamic Designed by Razer case will be the first of its kind to feature Chroma lighting that is fully controllable through Razer Synapse 3. The mid-tower ATX chassis retains all its signature features and includes the iconic Razer triple-headed snake logo on the front glass, which illuminates via reflections from light strips on the side.
The Designed by Razer licensing program is open to selected case manufacturers, and it is subject to a rigorous vetting process by the award-winning Razer design and engineering team prior to approval.
Interested case manufacturers can reach out to [email protected].com for further details.
RAZER TOMAHAWK
The Razer Tomahawk is Razer’s first PC gaming chassis that has been developed in-house in the form of a traditional mid-tower form factor. The chassis features a square, minimalist design, with a small-footprint that supports ATX motherboards without sacrificing features that a PC chassis of this size would normally do. The Razer Tomahawk is also powered by Razer Chroma lighting for 16.8 million color capabilities and, with qualified components from Razer’s Chroma Connected devices program, users can maximize their lighting displays in and around their desktop chassis.
RAZER TOMAHAWK ELITE
The flagship Razer Tomahawk Elite is an advanced PC gaming chassis that is engineered to accommodate high-end components, with tempered glass panels lining the sides and top of the case, and a matte black aluminum front panel. The side panels feature vertical wing opening doors that allow the user quick and easy access to the internals.
The unique reverse mount placement of the ATX motherboard allows for optimal placement of the GPU to disperse hot air outside the case via the hydraulic-powered top panel that automatically lifts itself for additional ventilation during intense gaming sessions.
Designed with liquid cooling in mind, the Razer Tomahawk Elite is optimized to work with bespoke liquid cooler solutions like EK® Water Blocks that matches the chassis aesthetics and overall design.
Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan says, “Razer has finally made a PC chassis that gamers and PC enthusiasts have been asking for. The years of experience we’ve acquired from developing high end laptops and peripherals have allowed us to engineer a PC chassis that meets the needs and demands of our users.”
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Designed by Razer has an MSRP of $169.99 and will be available via major retailers worldwide starting Q1 2019.
The Razer Tomahawk line of gaming chassis will be available between Q2 and Q3 of 2019 with pricing to be made available shortly.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that offers rewards for gamers.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™
