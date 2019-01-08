Razer Chroma Works with Amazon to Enable Alexa Capabilities in Millions of Compatible Gaming Devices

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 8, 2019 09:07 AM EST
(CES 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced it is bringing Amazon Alexa to compatible Razer devices via Razer Synapse 3, an Internet-of-Things platform with millions of users and growing.
Razer also announced that the Razer Chroma Connected Devices Program announced last June at Computex 2018 is now officially live with 15 new partners. This means over 300 devices now work with Razer Chroma-enabled games and applications.
The ability to voice-control gaming hardware via Alexa will be unlocked via Razer Synapse 3, Razer’s unified hardware configuration tool. Users can speak through their Razer headsets and mics to control compatible devices. For example, Razer Chroma features in-game lighting synced with Razer mice, keyboards, headsets and other hardware that can be verbally controlled through Alexa. Alexa integrated with Synapse 3 likewise enables Razer users to control ambient Philips Hue lighting, access tens of thousands of skills and more – hands-free via mic-enabled Razer products. A unified Razer Chroma lighting experience can be achieved across third-party hardware devices, as well, including PC cases, motherboards and cooling fans, using the Razer Chroma Connect module.
“This is an amazing look forward for Razer into a future for gamers where the full potential of gaming gear is seamless and intuitively controlled through voice activation, synchronization and connected cloud services,” says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Razer Chroma is an incredibly powerful gaming feature, and we’re motivated to work closely with Amazon to build this integration with Alexa, enabling users to change lighting effects, profiles, start games, change settings and more.”
Pete Thompson, VP of the Alexa Voice Service said the following: “We’re thrilled to work with Razer and provide customers a first-of-its kind integration that showcases how Alexa can enhance the gaming experience. With Alexa, users can control compatible Razer peripherals while taking full advantage of other Alexa capabilities, including the ability to manage smart devices, access tens of thousands of skills and more.”
Within Q2 of 2019, Razer Synapse users in Canada and the U.S. who connect their compatible Razer devices to Amazon Alexa will notice a new module allowing them to transmit commands directly to Alexa or through Razer headsets, standalone microphones and laptop mics to change lighting or game settings. Activation in other countries is anticipated by year end.
Examples
“Alexa, ask Chroma to change my lighting profile to FPS mode.”
“Alexa, sync all of my devices to my team color.”
“Alexa, ask Chroma to start Overwatch”
“Alexa, ask Razer Synapse to decrease my DPI to 200.”
“Alexa, ask Razer to change Audio settings to Movie mode.”
Razer and Amazon will be jointly working with game developers to enable Alexa in-game functionalities together with the Chroma SDK to make gaming even more immersive.
Razer welcomes Chroma Connected devices from manufacturers AMD, AOC, ASRock, Biostar, Colorful, Cougar, Ducky Channel, EK Waterblocks, Lian Li, MSI, Team Group, Thermaltake, ViewSonic, Wooting, and Zotac.
