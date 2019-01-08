ARRAY By Hampton Satellite to be Previewed at 2019 CES, Allows for Cost Savings in High-End Smart Light, Smart Video Installations

|By Business Wire

January 8, 2019 09:09 AM EST
CES, Booth 43146 – Hampton Products International, makers of ARRAY By Hampton family of connected devices, is previewing the upcoming ARRAY By Hampton Satellite outdoor security lighting fixtures to CES attendees. The new showroom-quality fixtures and pendants are built to synch with, as well as match the look and feel of, the ARRAY By Hampton Video Coach Lights, but do not contain the Wi-Fi, sensors, camera, speaker and microphone that are in the main units, bringing homeowners and builders a way to achieve cost savings without compromise when installing an upscale exterior smart light system.
“Through ongoing focus groups, consumers have told us that they only need one smart light with AI and a high-end camera, but they want them all to match,” said Kim Kelley, president, Hampton Products International. “Satellites allow people to ‘right size’ their smart lighting system, putting intelligence and HD night vision video in the system where it is most needed, and avoiding it when it’s not.”
The soon-to-launch ARRAY By Hampton Video Coach Lights feature an upscale look, feel and finishes that complement existing and new home construction, delivering top functionality requested by consumers – including concealed video and audio features that work seamlessly with the company’s ARRAY By Hampton Connected Locks.
ARRAY By Hampton Video Coach Lights provide clean, sharp and expansive viewing arcs with a hidden HD camera that offers wide angle, low-distortion viewing with night vision. The ARRAY By Hampton Video Coach Light streams live, encrypted video and sound to paired ARRAY Android and iOS apps, and the onboard microphone and speakers in each fixture to allow users to hear and talk back to visitors through the app, regardless of user location.
Using the ARRAY app, users can custom schedule a full range of lighting levels programmed by time or set for automatic dusk-to-dawn illumination. A built-in motion sensor automatically shifts to high lighting levels when it senses activity, automatically synching with other ARRAY smart lights and Satellite units to bring all to high intensity levels. Users are alerted when people enter the camera’s field of view, and the lighting’s brightness levels can be instantly changed based on what is seen and heard through the app.
ARRAY By Hampton’s single app approach allows for display and full control of all lighting and connected locks on a single screen in the app – from the initial visitor alert to identification and two-way discussion before deciding whether to remotely unlock the door and let them in.
“The ARRAY app works as a central control center for the ARRAY smart lights around your property, allowing you to see what’s happening and interact with visitors directly through the interface,” continued Kelley. “All interaction, from alert and automatic lighting response to conversation and access, can be done through a single screen on your phone, delivering a powerful, focused ability for home security and access.”
Also being shown is the ARRAY By Hampton Connected Door Lock, with a range of features consumers have said they want from a smart lock: connects directly to the home Wi-Fi, so no secondary hub or batteries to purchase; a single, easy-to-use app to quickly create e-keys and e-codes; monitoring of door lock usage; attractive designs with a hidden, integrated metal keypad to enter user codes without a smart device or key; and a choice of stylish, upscale finishes for their entry doors. The door lock comes with two custom rechargeable and replaceable lithium polymer batteries, and its integrated solar panel can supplement battery recharging.
Hampton Products will display its line of current and upcoming IoT home security devices at its CES booth this week (Sands Expo, Halls A-D, Booth 43146).
ARRAY By Hampton products are available in select neighborhood Ace Hardware stores, online at www.acehardware.com and www.ArrayLock.com, as well as other online sites.
About Hampton Products International
Hampton Products International is a leading innovator of security and architectural hardware, lighting and automotive accessory products. Located in Foothill Ranch, California, Hampton Products International has provided outstanding security hardware products and services for its customers for more than 25 years, including Brink’s door hardware, padlocks, security lighting and other electronics products.
Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. Ace Hardware is a registered trademark of Ace Hardware Corporation. All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005368/en/
