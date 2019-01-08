Humavox Unveils Seamless Wireless Charging Ecosystem for Smartphones at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
Humavox (http://www.humavox.com/), a leader in wireless charging technology, introduces its wireless charging ecosystem for smartphones and other everyday mobile devices, such as wireless headphones, power tools, drones, and IoT connected devices at The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) (https://www.ces.tech/), to provide a truly seamless charging solution. Humavox is showcasing its innovative technology at CES this year, LVCC, South Hall 4, Booth #36035, and will present a variety of wireless charging scenarios by turning everyday storage items into smart wireless chargers so users can stay connected around the clock.
Humavox’s advanced RF based technology and “On Around the Clock™” experience at CES, marks the next step towards the retirement of traditional charging methods, unleashing users from cable dependency and putting an end to draining battery anxiety. Humavox’s wireless charging technology, ETERNA®, is a flexible platform comprised of proprietary semiconductor devices and state of the art algorithms that feature receiving and transmitting chipsets. The company’s technology is built and ready for certain original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate into many types of mobile devices, and can be customized to transform almost any everyday storage item into a smart wireless charger, so that a drawer, toolbox, or backpack, can serve as a charging unit. With the expansion to smartphones and similar applications, Humavox’s innovative RF technology will be able to address a broader range of mobile devices, from ultra-low power consumers such as IoT connected devices, to higher power consumer products, such as smartphones and power tools.
Additionally, Humavox announces a strategic partnership with TennRich International Corp. (http://www.tennrich.com/), a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the mobile charging market. Together, they will expedite consumer reach for Humavox wireless charging for smartphones and other devices through a new product line of mobile charging solutions that will be designed and commercialized by both companies. TennRich, a partner and a licensee of Energizer (http://www.energizerholdings.com/), is a leading manufacturer of batteries and portable lighting products, providing its ODM and OEM services to major brands, including Energizer, Mophie, Philips, Away and others.
“We’re thrilled to bring our wireless charging technology to yet another application at the world’s largest tech event. By expanding our wireless charging technology for smartphones, we expect users to finally have the required measure of convenience and reliability they need in order to truly rely on wireless charging and go about their day,” says Omri Lachman, Chief Executive Officer of Humavox. “We’re excited about our new partnership with TennRich as we’re always looking for ways to expand our technology’s reach and address new markets by teaming up with leading manufacturers. TennRich comes with years of unique design and manufacturing experience in the mobile charging market that we see as imperative for the introduction and growth of our technology, and we look forward to a long lasting partnership.”
“This partnership allows us to continue to foster innovation and offer the most advanced products and technologies to the mobile charging market,” says Douglas Chen, CEO of TennRich. “We strive to supply our OEM customers with innovative technologies so in return, they can offer consumers long lasting rechargeable solutions, and help support the on-the-go lifestyle around the world. We’ve been applying wireless charging solutions for a long time now, and believe Humavox’s technology provides a well-needed enhancement of the overall wireless charging experience. We believe that such enhancement can boost consumer adoption and elevate the glass ceiling of wireless charging product applicability.”
About Humavox
Humavox is an innovative developer of groundbreaking technology in the field of wireless power. With its ETERNA platform, Humavox uses near-field radio frequency (RF) technology, in order to provides users with a simple and intuitive charging experience (“drop & charge”). The technology can be implemented in the smallest of devices, such as hearables, wearables and IoT devices. Humavox was founded in 2010 by Omri Lachman (CEO) and Asaf Elssibony (VP Innovation), and is based in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.humavox.com.
About TennRich
As a leader in the battery and wireless charging industry, TennRich is committed to bringing innovative products to market, and to deliver the safest products in the highest quality and most advanced technologies. Cooperating in production and product design with many well-established name brands, TennRich has been a proud licensed partner with Energizer since 2009, and continue to expand the Energizer brand in power banks, wireless solutions, and on-the-go lifestyle products globally. TennRich develops and distributes worldwide provide B2B and B2C high efficient portable power solutions to major corporations and consumer brands. Based on years of experience in understanding the needs and safety in power, Tennrich pursues user-friendly designs that enable consumers to enjoy technology safely without worries.
Please visit www.tennrich.com for more details.
