Pioneer Showcases Automotive Technologies to Enhance Every Drive

CES – Booth #3902 – At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, Pioneer showcases key technologies to enhance the driving and vehicle ownership experience – including innovations in both aftermarket and automotive OEM technologies. Featured in the booth is Pioneer’s full line of aftermarket products that offer entertainment, smart connectivity including advanced services, and quality audio enhancements to upgrade practically any vehicle. The company continues its automotive industry leadership by evolving its vision for driving technology, demonstrating technologies for the automobile of the future supporting both autonomous and piloted driving modes.

At the booth, visitors will experience the next iteration of connected car solutions through Pioneer’s partnership with CalAmp® (Nasdaq: CAMP), an established leader in mobile and automotive technology solutions and owner of the LoJack® brand, plus Pioneer’s latest automotive aftermarket integration of Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay® and a prototype demonstration of Amazon® Alexa®. Demonstrations include Pioneer’s Advanced UX Cockpit, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems, and Advanced Map Data to support autonomous vehicles. Technologies on display include:

Advanced Concept Cockpit demonstration for automated driving In-car simulation showcasing a fully automated (Level 5) driving system Various Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs) assisting the driver’s operation of the vehicle Driver Monitoring System

The driver’s status must be monitored to determine whether he or she is alert and capable of resuming control of the vehicle during the transition from fully automated driving to manual driving. Pioneer’s Driver Monitoring System is designed to detect driver status with image recognition technology to calculate estimated attentiveness, drowsiness, tension and fatigue. Drowsiness Detection Camera for condition and status of the driver Seat mounted microwave Heart-rate Sensor for condition and status of the driver Steering Wheel Sensor Seat Vibration to improve level of alertness Sensory UI

During highly automated driving conditions, the driver will not be required to monitor the vehicle’s status. However, the driver is expected to be available for occasional control but with a sufficiently comfortable transition time. The Sensory UI demonstration shows how safe and reliable operation is maintained during automated driving mode and the critical hand-off between automated driving and manual driving. Pioneer’s Sensory UI incorporates the use of light, directional sound, intuitive touch and video for improvement of driver recognition and responsiveness to manual driving commands. 3D-AUI with AR (Audio/Sound) Laser Head Up Displays with augmented reality technology (Video) Dash LED (Light) Active Feely (Touch) Seat Vibration (Feel) Entertainment for Automated Vehicles

Autonomous and assisted driving will also allow the driver to experience secondary tasks and consume more information, with entertainment features and options playing a larger role. Center Multimedia Display (Entertainment) Sound Generator (Relaxation) Seat Vibration Automated Seat Position Control

3D-LiDAR New Pioneer LiDAR sensor prototype Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) mirror-type 3D-LiDAR sensors Technologies to support 3D-LiDAR mapping Camera and LiDAR sensor combination systems Flexible system configuration for cost reduction and downsizing Multiple Pioneer-developed configurations of LiDARs for various applications and design requirements High Resolution Telescopic Medium Range Semi-wide View and Wide View

Advanced Map Data Ecosystem Collects dynamic environmental information from vehicles on the road and updates data automatically. Global HD (high definition) map offering to support vehicles across all levels of Automation. Development partnership between HERE Technologies, the Netherlands-based global provider of mapping and location services, and Increment P Corporation (IPC), a mapping subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation for HD mapping, a vital technology in ensuring autonomous vehicles can transport passengers safely, efficiently and comfortably.



Pioneer has a long history of innovation in the automotive industry, both as an OEM supplier and a leading aftermarket manufacturer. The OEM division has been a trusted Tier 1 supplier to automakers for over 40 years, maintaining longstanding relationships with popular and well-respected global automotive brands. Over the past 50 years, Pioneer has introduced industry-changing technology, products and features through the automotive aftermarket including the first car CD player (CDX-1 in 1984), first satellite navigation system for cars (AVIC-1 introduced in Japan in 1990), first single colored OLED display technology (1998), first smartphone-based headunit with iPhone® (AppRadio® SPH-DA01 in 2011), and the industry-first combination of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on one headunit (AVIC-8100NEX, AVIC-7100NEX, AVIC-4100NEX in 2015), followed by the first units to support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto over a wireless connection, eliminating the need to plug in via USB to establish the smartphone connection (AVIC-W8400NEX and AVH-W4400NEX in 2018). Pioneer’s aftermarket division has provided comprehensive upgrade solutions, helping to meet consumer demand for the latest technology and a better listening experience since the 1960s, when the company launched its first line of car stereos in the United States.

At the CES booth, Pioneer demonstrates its latest products that integrate smart connectivity, including Car-to-Home integration and vehicle monitoring. Audio products on display include compact, lightweight, energy-efficient and even weather-resistant products to suit a variety of applications in the aftermarket category for those looking to upgrade their sound.

To deliver this message, three vehicles with aftermarket upgrades will be on display in the Pioneer CES 2019 booth, two Toyota FJ Cruiser vehicles and one iconic 1971 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser. The FJ Cruisers feature nearly identical preparation, including the Pioneer AVIC-W8500NEX in-dash receiver, GM-DX975 amplifier and Pioneer D-series component speakers and subwoofers. One FJ Cruiser is dedicated to demonstrations of Android Auto Wireless and Google Assistant integration, with the second reserved for demonstrations of Pioneer’s latest implementation of Apple CarPlay connectivity. The classic FJ40 Land Cruiser showcases Pioneer’s innovative SPH-10BT, an in-dash receiver that is specifically designed to integrate with the Pioneer Smart Sync app for system control and infotainment display, and also features a unique smartphone cradle that physically holds the user’s smartphone in place.

Also featured at this year’s booth is rDrive, a connected services solution powered by LoJack, designed to elevate the experience of vehicle ownership and driving by making connectivity, safety, entertainment and location-based services simple and easy to add to the majority of passenger vehicles in use today.

Pioneer will also demonstrate Amazon Alexa integration via its Pioneer Smart Sync app and on its 2019 NEX headunits (AVIC-W8500NEX, AVIC-W6500NEX, AVH-W4500NEX, AVH-3500NEX, AVH-2550NEX, AVH-2500NEX, AVH-1550NEX, AVH-1500NEX, DMH-C5500NEX, DMH-C2550NEX, DMH-C2500NEX and DMH-1500NEX) via Weblink, allowing users to seamlessly access Amazon Prime® Music, Audible® audiobooks, Kindle® library, Flash Briefings and more to stay informed and entertained during their drive.

Lastly, Pioneer will showcase both its present and future Marine audio products, including multiple headunits, remote controllers, amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers designed for installation in harsh environments with increased moisture, dust and UV exposure.

To check out all of Pioneer’s technology demonstrations and new products, please visit Pioneer in the North Hall of the Convention Center, booth #3902.

For more information follow us on:

Twitter at twitter.com/PioneerUSA

Facebook at facebook.com/PioneerNorthAmerica

YouTube at youtube.com/pioneerelectronics

Instagram at instagram.com/pioneercaraudio

Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies, Inc. is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufacturers. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off more than 80 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.

PIONEER, AppRadio, Pioneer Smart Sync and rDrive are trademarks of Pioneer Corporation.

CalAmp and LoJack, are among the trademarks of CalAmp and its subsidiaries in the United States and certain other countries and/or the EU.

PRIME and KINDLE are registered trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

Android, Android Auto, Android Auto Wireless and Google Assistant are trademarks of Google Inc.

Apple, Carplay and iPhone are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

AUDIBLE is a registered trademark of Audible Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005523/en/