Molex, Accenture and Amazon Web Services Co-Develop Edge Computing Solution Powering NextGen Autonomous Vehicles

|January 8, 2019 09:10 AM EST
CES 2019--Molex is expanding its autonomous and connected vehicle capabilities by working with Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring edge computing and voice assistant capabilities to the Molex Automotive Ethernet Network Platform. These new digital enhancements to the Platform offer essential autonomous vehicle performance and communication functionality for automotive OEMs.
“In combination with the groundbreaking features of our Automotive Ethernet Network Platform, AWS and Accenture’s contribution can profoundly help our customers innovate faster, drive down costs and build some of the most advanced vehicles in the automotive industry,” said Joseph Stenger, global product manager for connected mobility solutions, Molex. “We look forward to working together in the development of industry-leading technology solutions that help automotive OEMs design for the cars of tomorrow.”
The Molex platform is an Ethernet-based vehicle connectivity system with a multi-zone architecture across hardware, software and interconnect cabling systems, with the flexibility to incorporate legacy automotive protocols and scalability for future upgrades. It delivers a complete high-performance computing solution that utilizes AWS IoT Greengrass machine learning functionality to enhance capabilities such as diagnostics, security and enhanced end-user experience. The future-ready, automotive-grade gateways act as central hubs, providing secure and reliable interconnects and processing data across the vehicle network to functional domains such as ADAS or Autonomous Driving.
Molex’s collaboration with Accenture and AWS addresses the growing requirements for safe and secure software-enabled features in autonomous vehicles. Together they are expanding Molex’s custom gateway solution to include on-board diagnostics with edge analytics that can grow and evolve in functionality, compute power and performance, such as predictive maintenance, meeting critical safety requirements and maintaining network integrity – all of which can be accessed by users through the successful deployment of Amazon Alexa.
“Accenture is excited to work with Molex to change the future of human mobility through new network and infrastructure capabilities for autonomous vehicles,” said Mark Pintar, a managing director in Accenture’s Technology Consulting practice. “Our collaboration has resulted in a solution that delivers an engaging customer experience that can adapt to meet the changing needs of users. We look forward to continuing to work together to enhance and expand these automotive solutions.”
About Accenture:
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Molex:
Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle. For more information, please visit www.molex.com.
Molex will be discussing its collaboration with Amazon Web Services and Accenture and demonstrating the capabilities of its Automotive Ethernet Network Platform at CES 2019. To learn more, or to schedule a briefing, please click here or visit booth MP25171 in South Hall 2 of Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8-11.
Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.
