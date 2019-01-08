Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Strategic Deal to Acquire Solacom Technologies Inc. for $33.0 Million

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:10 AM EST
January 8, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech”) (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today it has agreed to acquire Solacom Technologies Inc. (“Solacom”), a leading provider of Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions for public safety agencies, for $33.0 million.
Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech, said, “We believe Solacom is a leader in technology innovation in the NG911 space and we are delighted to have them join us. With safety and security markets at growth inflection points, the Solacom acquisition is a significant step in our strategy of enhancing our solutions offerings, particularly with respect to NG911 capabilities. We look forward to working with Solacom’s talented workforce to deliver innovative market-leading products and services to both domestic and international public safety agencies.”
Pierre Plangger, Chief Executive Officer of Solacom, said, “I believe this strategic combination with Comtech is compelling for our customers and employees. I expect our customers will benefit from significantly greater resources and more diverse product offerings, and our employees will benefit from being part of a larger, more diversified company.”
Mr. Kornberg and Mr. Plangger stated, “We are looking forward to joining forces to serve the growing and important public safety market and, in the interim, we plan no changes in any scheduled or committed rollouts from either company and anticipate honoring all existing agreements with customers, VARs, distributors, OEMs and other strategic partners.”
Key Strategic Benefits for Comtech Include:
- Expands Comtech’s presence in the public safety solutions market, which has a growing need for NG911 systems;
- Enhances Comtech’s relationships with existing customers and allows it to offer an immediate upgrade path to next-generation call handling solutions;
- Brings new relationships with state and local agency customers, as well as certain select international customers; and
- Increases the proportion of Comtech’s annual revenues derived from recurring hosted and maintenance solutions.
About Solacom’s Next Generation 911 Solutions
- Offers best-in-class call handling solution with integrated text-to-and-from 911 on a unified platform;
- Provides flexible user interface, capable of adapting to varying customer environments and preferences;
- Provides powerful call conferencing capabilities and enhanced reporting capabilities; and
- Offers geospatial 911 call display and call control directly from a customized map.
Mr. Plangger, who is currently a large shareholder of Solacom, will continue to serve as CEO and President of Solacom.
The impact of the Solacom acquisition with respect to Comtech’s fiscal 2019 financial guidance will be dependent on the timing of the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur sometime during Comtech’s fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2019. Comtech will provide financial and other information concerning the Solacom transaction during its regularly scheduled conference call to review the results of its fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2019, the exact date and time of which will be announced in advance. A separate presentation related to the Solacom acquisition is available at www.comtechtel.com.
Proskauer Rose LLP and Torys LLP are serving as legal counsel to Comtech. Menalto Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Solacom. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Kelly Santini LLP are serving as legal counsel to Solacom.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.
About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.
About Solacom
Solacom’s 911 call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. Today, Solacom’s Guardian 911 solutions support thousands of agencies affecting millions of lives annually. From dense urban environments to statewide deployments, Solacom solutions are trusted to streamline 911 call handling and management processes and enable more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. identify many such risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release could be affected by many factors including, without limitation: risks associated with the ability to consummate the transaction and the timing of the closing of the transaction; the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transaction; the potential impact of the announcement of the transaction or consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the SEC by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. from time to time, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
PCMTL
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005616/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST