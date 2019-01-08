Prototype Pioneer in-Dash Multimedia Receivers Showcase the Benefits of in-Vehicle Amazon Alexa Integration

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 09:11 AM EST
CES – Booth #3902 – Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. today debuted two prototype implementations that demonstrate how Amazon Alexa may be accessed through its in-dash multimedia receivers. Utilizing one of two methods depending on the type of Pioneer in-dash receiver, Alexa access enables users to enjoy a better entertainment experience in the vehicle with Prime Music playback that features metadata and album art, while also providing many of the functions Alexa users love.
The first method integrates Alexa into a future update to the Pioneer Smart Sync app, bringing Alexa connectivity to any 2018 or newer in-dash receiver compatible with Pioneer Smart Sync. These products are primarily single DIN-sized CD receivers or single DIN CD-free digital media receivers, including the all-new 2019 SPH-10BT being introduced at this year’s CES. The second method integrates the prototype Pioneer Vozsis with Alexa app, compatible with iOS devices and connecting to Pioneer’s 2019 double DIN multimedia receivers featuring Weblink®.
“We are excited to bring Alexa soon to a broader group of drivers and deliver an entertainment experience that consumers have come to expect,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Now, by simply upgrading your car stereo, you can have in-vehicle access to Prime Music and many of the benefits and features that Alexa users enjoy in their homes.”
Through both implementations of Amazon Alexa, users can seamlessly access their Amazon Music library using voice commands. During music playback, the experience is enhanced through the display of song metadata and, if available, album art. They can also receive news (Flash Briefing) and weather updates. Drivers with connected smart homes can also take command of their compatible Amazon smart devices from the road, including lights and other connected devices.1
Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., headquartered in Torrance, Calif., is a preeminent manufacturer of leading-edge technology solutions for the mobile electronics aftermarket. Its affiliate Pioneer Automotive Technologies (PAT) is a key supplier for Tier 1 automotive entertainment systems and components to vehicle manufactures. Pioneer is focused on creating the ultimate in-car entertainment experience with high performance audio and video components, as well as connectivity with today’s smart devices. Building off of more than 75 years of electronics experience, Pioneer has expanded into the cycle sports industry, designing world-class power meters and cycle computers for professional athletes and cycling enthusiasts.
Warning: Read all safety instructions in the product documentation before use. Distracted driving can result in serious injury, or death. Only use a function when it is safe and legal in your location, pay attention to the road and your surroundings, and obey all traffic rules.
PIONEER and the Pioneer logo are registered trademarks of Pioneer
Corporation.
Weblink is a trademark of Abalta Technologies, Inc.
1 Amazon Echo or related device required for remote access.
