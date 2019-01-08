STAAR MASTER® Announces First Ever Score Guarantee for Texas Schools

|By Business Wire
ECS Learning Systems, the leading Integrated Standards Prep™ company and developer of STAAR MASTER®, announced today the new STAAR MASTER® Score Guarantee to ensure Texas teachers and schools see STAAR performance improvements year over year. STAAR MASTER is a market leader in Texas and is used by almost half of all Texas school districts. The STAAR MASTER Score Guarantee initially supports grades 3 through 8 for reading and math using both the STAAR MASTER Student Practice Books and Practice Tests.
“ECS Learning Systems is dedicated to advancing students’ achievements through Age-Appropriate Blended Learning™ solutions and this starts with STAAR MASTER. As a result, we put in place the STAAR MASTER Score Guarantee to stand behind the proven efficacy of our learning solutions,” said David Cumberbatch, CEO of ECS Learning Systems. “At ECS, we are motivated by the quality curriculum and technology to transform education for every student, regardless of background, and help them to achieve academic success.”
To qualify for the STAAR MASTER Score Guarantee, eligible schools and districts need to fully implement the STAAR MASTER System in a grade level. ECS Learning Systems measures gains using the actual STAAR exam for the grade/subject purchased. Therefore, the school must have prior year actual STAAR results for the grade/subject purchased to compare to current year results. For more details on the program call ECS directly at 1-800-688-3224 or visit www.staarmaster.com.
ECS Learning Systems was founded in Texas in 1982 and pioneered the concept of Integrated Test Prep. ECS is now introducing the concept of Age-Appropriate Blended Learning™ for elementary, middle, and high schools with Score Guarantees. These comprehensive offerings will ultimately use a unique mix of digital and paper-based instructional material for each grade level from K to 12 to maximize effectiveness. Through its brands, STAAR MASTER®, TESTSMART®, NOVEL UNITS® and PREPWORKS®, ECS Learning Systems offers a diverse portfolio of high quality supplementary educational products. The PREPWORKS Score Guarantee has been successfully in place for over five years and has benefited hundreds of thousands of students nationwide.
About ECS Learning Systems
ECS Learning Systems, headquartered in San Antonio Texas, pioneered the Integrated Standards Prep™ approach in its quality education solutions that build core knowledge, are fully-aligned to state standards and work to ensure students complete tests with confidence. Founded in 1982 in San Antonio, Texas, ECS Learning Systems is the Integrated Standards Prep company that helps over half a million students annually with STAAR MASTER®, TEST SMART®, NOVEL UNITS®, and PREPWORKS®. Building on its strong presence in Texas with STAAR MASTER, the Company operates a line of Learning Centers under the TEST SMART brand and literature guides under the NOVEL UNITS brand. ECS Learning Systems announced the acquisition of PREPWORKS in May 2018.
For more information, visit www.ecslearn.com
