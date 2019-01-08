ManageEngine Recognized in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:15 AM EST
ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced that it has been positioned in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management1 (SIEM). This is the third consecutive year that ManageEngine’s SIEM solution, Log360, has been named in this report. A complimentary copy of the complete report is available at www.manageengine.com/log-management/gartner-siem-mq.html.
More enterprises than ever are jumping on the cloud bandwagon, as cloud services offer the speed and agility that’s required to meet business goals efficiently. However, ensuring security for cloud and hybrid environments is still a challenge for many enterprises. SIEM solutions simplify this task by offering enterprises comprehensive security features for their IT environments from a single console.
“We at ManageEngine are focused on building a future-oriented, comprehensive yet simple-to-use SIEM solution that will meet the rapidly growing demands of enterprise security,” said Manikandan Thangarajan, director of product management at ManageEngine. “We want to equip contemporary and future SOCs with the ability to detect, respond to and mitigate sophisticated attacks with an advanced threat intelligence platform as well as seamlessly orchestrate security operations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid platforms. We believe Gartner’s recognition is honoring our efforts on this constant evolution.”
Highlights of Log360
Log360, ManageEngine’s exhaustive yet easy-to-use SIEM solution, helps enterprises ensure security across on-premises and cloud environments. Log360’s critical functions include its ability to be quickly deployed; capability to automatically discover and configure Windows infrastructure, network devices, and SQL databases for monitoring; ability to capture information using various methods; and use of automatic parsing.
In addition to being positioned in the Magic Quadrant for SIEM, Gartner also named ManageEngine (Log360) in its 2018 Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management2 report, which extends the Magic Quadrant analysis for deeper insights into providers’ product and service offerings.
Log360 features include:
- Support for cloud monitoring: Analyze and detect suspicious events in IaaS platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure in addition to SaaS applications such as Salesforce.
- Security auditing of physical and virtual infrastructures: Audit volumes of log data generated by various sources — including Windows and Linux servers, EMC and NetApp file servers, Active Directory environments, and VMware and Hyper-V machines — and turn that data into actionable insights.
- Intuitive and real-time security analytics: Use over 1,000 prepackaged report templates, interactive dashboards, and alert profiles, all of which cover the basic security, auditing and compliance needs of most enterprises. These components provide immediate insight into suspicious events and facilitate quick decision-making.
- Advanced threat detection: Detect malicious traffic in the network and stop potential network intrusions at their earliest stages thanks to STIX/TAXII threat feed processors and a global IP threat database. Log360’s real-time correlation engine can detect indicators of compromise and attacks across different resources in a network to help preempt security threats.
- User behavior analytics: Deter insider attacks thanks to the Log360 user behavior analytics module, which is powered by machine learning. It quickly spots user behavior anomalies such as abnormal user logons, logon failures, unusual user accesses to critical resources, and more.
- Streamlined incident management system: Track the resolution of detected incidents and ensure accountability in the incident resolving process with Log360’s built-in incident management module. This module also supports raising tickets in help desk software — such as ServiceNow, ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus, JIRA, Zendesk and more — for every threat detected in the network.
Pricing and Availability
Log360 starts at $795/year and is available for download at www.manageengine.com/log-management/download.html. A free, 30-day trial version is also available for download.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Log360
Log360, an integrated solution that combines ADAudit Plus, EventLog Analyzer and Cloud Security Plus into a single console, is the one-stop solution for all log management and network security challenges. This solution offers real-time log collection, analysis, monitoring, correlating and archiving capabilities that help protect confidential data, thwart internal security threats, and combat external attacks. To help meet the most essential security, auditing and compliance demands, Log360 comes with over 1,200 predefined reports and alert criteria. For more information on Log360, visit www.manageengine.com/log-management.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is bringing IT together for IT teams that need to deliver real-time services and support. Worldwide, established and emerging enterprises — including more than 60 percent of the Fortune 500 — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure tight business-IT alignment and optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation with offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan and China. For more information, please visit buzz.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com/ and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine-, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
ManageEngine is a trademark of Zoho Corporation. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Tags: ManageEngine, real-time IT, Zoho, Log360, Gartner Magic Quadrant, ADAudit Plus, EventLog Analyzer, Cloud Security Plus, log management, security information and event management, SIEM, network security
1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management,” Kelly M. Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski, 03 December 2018
2 Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management,” Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Gorka Sadowski, 03 December 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005307/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST