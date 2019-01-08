Cylance Launches New 2019 Women’s UCI Professional Cycling Season with Valcar-Cylance Sponsorship

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 09:15 AM EST
Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, today announced it will continue its support of women’s cycling by becoming co-title sponsor of Italian cycling team Valcar-PBM. The new team will be called Valcar-Cylance Cycling Team.
Cylance has been involved in professional cycling since the launch of the Cylance Pro Cycling Team in 2016. The company, founded by Stuart McClure and Ryan Permeh, is based in Irvine, California, and is known for its pioneering use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. Cylance customers include well known global organizations such as Panasonic and GameStop. In 2018, Forbes named Cylance to its Cloud 100 list for the third consecutive year.
“Cylance is as passionate about promoting women’s cycling as it is about protecting every computer, user, and thing under the sun,” said Stuart McClure, Cylance founder and chief executive officer. “We also have avid amateur cyclists at all levels of the organization—including me—who look forward to another winning year with team Valcar.”
Valcar-Cylance Cycling brings the spirit of a startup to women's cycling with talent, freshness, and the desire to improve women's cycling. This spirit is in the team's DNA and championed by team founder and owner Valentino Villa. Valcar’s athletes had a notable 2018 season, climbing the UCI rankings and reaching ninth place in the world rankings during their first year of the World Tour. Heading into the 2019 season, Valcar-Cylance cycling is poised for continued growth and better performance at the global level.
"I’m really proud to know that Cylance appreciates the talent and potential of our athletes. This gives us incentive to work even harder to improve,” said Villa. “Cylance is a company that has demonstrated foresight: For years it has invested in the growth of women's cycling and realized its economic opportunities. Our athletes are ready to commit to maximum performance not only on the bike, but also in enhancing the Cylance brand. We are proud to introduce the Cylance logo on our new jerseys."
The full 2019 Valcar-Cylance Cycling roster includes: Alice Maria Arzuffi, Elisa Balsamo, Marta Cavalli, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Chiara Consonni, Vittoria Guazzini, Barbara Malcotti, Dalia Muccioli, Asja Paladin, Silvia Persico, Silvia Pollicini, Ilaria Sanguineti, Miriam Vece, Alessia Vigilia. Davide Arzeni fills the post as head sports director, and new entry Matteo Ferrari serves as assistant sports director.
About Cylance® Inc.
Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and smart, simple, secure solutions that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance provides full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise to combat the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity attacks. With AI-based malware prevention, threat hunting, automated detection and response, and expert security services, Cylance protects the endpoint without increasing staff workload or costs. We call it the Science of Safe. Learn more at www.cylance.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005392/en/
