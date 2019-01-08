Eagle Services Asia Inducts First Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engine

|By PR Newswire
SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney's Singapore engine center, Eagle Services Asia (ESA), a member in the global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities that service Pratt & Whitney's GTF engines, has inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine for overhaul. Eagle Services Asia is a joint venture between SIA Engineering Company and Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).
"The Singapore engine center is now fully enabled to overhaul several engine models simultaneously, including the PW1100G-JM geared turbofan engine. ESA has invested nearly US$85 million to upgrade and modernize the facility to perform GTF MRO, which includes training employees and acquiring new tooling, advanced capabilities and machinery," said Brendon McWilliam, senior director, Aftermarket Operations – Asia-Pacific, Pratt & Whitney. "ESA's new GTF and GP7200 engine capabilities join its established support of the existing PW4000 engine fleet. Modifications to the facility will improve productivity, reduce set up time and boost efficiency across operations. Current PW4000 engine customers will also benefit from these efficiencies."
The facility is uniquely modernized and re-purposed to handle multiple, simultaneous engine overhaul lines for Pratt & Whitney and Engine Alliance engine models – the PW4000 family, PW1100G-JM, and GP7200 engines, respectively. ESA also re-configured its engine test capability to accommodate the new GTF engine model. Engine Alliance LLC is a joint venture of Pratt & Whitney and General Electric.
In 2019, ESA will gradually introduce a new ground-based flow system, which will enable visual line of sight on the GTF engine overhaul line. In the new system, engine modules will move from one station to another, improving the visibility of operations through the line from disassembly to assembly and test, in contrast to the old engine repair work bay. Already proven in the automotive industry, the system improves productivity while maximizing the use of existing space. At full capacity, the flow lines can accommodate up to six GTF engines at a time.
"This is an exciting period of expansion and growth for us," said Ying-Kiong Yip, managing director, ESA. "In addition to broadening our capabilities on next generation aircraft engines, this expansion enables us to invest in our engineers and technicians by training them to handle advanced materials and automation."
The GTF MRO network spans three continents, comprised of engine centers operated by the industry's leading MRO companies, including Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines (MTU), Japanese Aero Engines Corporation (JAEC), Lufthansa Technik (LHT) and Delta TechOps.
The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise™ service portfolio, which provides engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services to maximize engine performance and fleet availability. Visit www.EngineWise.com/contact for an interactive map of GTF MRO network providers.
About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC. To learn more about the GTF engine, visit pwgtf.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.
