78% of Healthcare Execs Say Charge Capture Is Essential, Yet 40% Discuss It Once A Month Or Less

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:15 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenious Med, the leading charge capture and practice performance analytics provider for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups, announced today new survey findings on how charge capture is conducted and perceived at acute-care organizations.
Ingenious Med commissioned the survey of healthcare leaders who oversee their organization's revenue cycle * to determine market trends around charge capture, benchmark performance, and understand organizational perceptions.
Key findings include:
Charge capture is critical for success but is not a frequent agenda item
- Over three-quarters (78%) of respondents characterize charge capture as "essential" to their organization's success. Twenty-one percent characterize it as useful, and 1 percent say it's optional.
- Despite this, leadership teams at 40 percent of organizations talk about charge capture once a month or less. One-third (32%) discuss it weekly, while 18 percent discuss it twice a month, 8 percent discuss it daily, and 2 percent never discuss it.
EHR solutions are the default, and they are not well-liked
- Most healthcare organizations (84%), rely at least partly on their EMR/EHR systems for charge capture. Half (50%) use it exclusively as their charge capture solution.
- Just over a quarter (28%) use electronic, standalone solutions as part of their charge capture mix, while 27% use paper charge capture.
- When asked how likely they are to recommend their current charge capture solution, using the Net Promoter Score methodology, only 10 percent of respondents are promoters.
- More than half (52%) are detractors.
While doctors are held slightly more responsible for charge capture than coders, coders spend significant time tracking down the information they need from doctors.
- Two in five (40%) say the doctor and the coder should be equally responsible for accurately capturing charges. Nineteen percent believe the responsibility rests more on the coder than the doctor, while almost a third (31%) say the doctor should be held more responsible than the coder.
- Some 6 percent say the doctor should be exclusively responsible, while 4 percent say the coder should be exclusively responsible.
- More than half (53%) say their coding department spends between 10-25 percent of their time tracking down information from physicians. Another 12 percent report their coders spend upwards of a quarter of their time on these tasks. Twenty-eight percent say their coders spend less than 10% of their time tracking down information from physicians, and 7 percent did not know.
Missing charges and charge lag are the top two charge capture challenges
- In ranked order, respondents' most significant charge capture challenges include: missing charges (No. 1), charge lag (No. 2), general inefficiency (No. 3), integration with EHR or other technologies (No. 4), coding errors (No. 5), adoption adherence (No. 6), and compliance (No. 7).
- Almost a third (32%) say their charges are captured within 24 hours of service. A quarter (25%) say it takes 1-2 days, 35 percent say it takes 3-7 days, 6 percent say it takes more than a week, and 2 percent say charges are captured in less than an hour.
- A third (33%) report that the time between charge capture and bill submission is 1-3 days. Forty-one percent say it takes 4-7 days, 24 percent say it takes 1-4 weeks, and 2 percent say it takes more than four weeks.
Majority say up to 20 percent of charges are either under- or over-coded; have experienced at least one audit
- More than half (56%) say between 1-10 percent of total charges are over-coded; 14 percent say it's 11 percent or more. Thirty percent report that less than 1 percent or zero charges are over-coded.
- Two-thirds (68%) report between 1-10 percent of total charges are under-coded; 20 percent say it's 11 percent or more. Twelve percent report that less than 1 percent or zero charges are under-coded.
- When asked if their organization has ever faced a CMS or payer audit, 56 percent said they have been audited more than once, 3 percent have been audited once, 33 percent have never been audited, and 8 percent were unsure or unwilling to share.
"We're encouraged that organizations recognize the need to accurately capture revenue, and there is clear opportunity for many to improve their processes and the tools they utilize," said Russell Smith, Chief Portfolio Officer of Ingenious Med. "Addressing top challenges, like missing charges and charge lag, are what top performing healthcare organizations make a high priority. Optimizing the accuracy of charges is equally important, especially as CMS and private payers increase their scrutiny and number of audits. Not only is this critical to profitability right now, but as the industry moves from fee-for-service to fee-for-value, having accurate documentation of patient history and care delivery is also a critical part of the quality equation. We'll continue to partner with our customers to ensure they're well positioned as the healthcare market continues to move towards value."
*Methodology
Ingenious Med commissioned Sage Growth Partners, a third-party healthcare consulting firm, to design and deploy the survey and gather responses. In July 2018, responses to the 40-question survey were gathered from 104 leaders in a supervisory capacity over the revenue cycle at acute-care organizations, representing 35 states. The large majority of respondents (62.5%) represented multispecialty organizations; 74 percent of organizations were hospitals/health systems, 18 percent were independent practices, and 8 percent were physician management organizations. Respondents included C-suite executives (46%), Directors (27%), VPs (18%), managers (6%), practice managers (2%), and non-supervisory (1%). Data was self-reported and not verified.
About Ingenious Med
Ingenious Med provides a leading healthcare IT solution that enables health systems and practices to improve financial performance, simplify clinical workflows, and optimize patient care outcomes. In its 19-year history, Ingenious Med's mobile charge capture and practice analytics application has facilitated more than 150 million patient encounters across more than 80 percent of the country's largest health systems and physician management companies — enhancing physician productivity, enabling real-time visibility into clinical operations, and increasing financial returns. Ingenious Med clients see an average annual revenue increase of $30,000 per physician full-time equivalent (FTE). To learn more, visit www.ingeniousmed.com.
Media Contact
Vanessa Ulrich
(410) 534.1161
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/78-of-healthcare-execs-say-charge-capture-is-essential-yet-40-discuss-it-once-a-month-or-less-300774051.html
SOURCE Ingenious Med
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST