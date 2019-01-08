PayLease Launches a New Business Intelligence and Reporting Platform, Portfolio Insights Dashboard

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:15 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayLease, a leading Fintech provider for the property management and Homeowner Association (HOA) industry, today announced the release of a new business intelligence and reporting platform, called Portfolio Insights Dashboard. The Portfolio Insights Dashboard highlights critical operational metrics and provides detailed charts and reports, giving property owners and managers a thorough understanding of utility expense and recovery performance trends across their portfolio. With increased visibility into these metrics and the opportunity to segment and benchmark across their properties, managers can make better-informed decisions about improving portfolio performance and lowering operating costs. PayLease clients will have access to this built-in business intelligence platform at no additional cost.
Upon login to their PayLease platform, portfolio insights such as utility recovery rates are displayed, with areas for improvement highlighted. Customized charts give users a quick visual at-a-glance view of their desired metrics. A simple click leads them to data drill-downs which can also be exported for further analysis.
The Portfolio Insights Dashboard will also allow for faster issue resolution by allowing property managers to quickly identify and alleviate anomalies. Property managers can elect to be automatically notified of spikes or inconsistencies that might suggest a potential problem, such as submeter health issues, or should any pre-defined thresholds be exceeded. They can also receive same-day notifications about new residents not transferring utilities into their name upon move in, as well as data on repeat offenders - a situation which costs property managers thousands of dollars per year when not resolved in a timely manner.
In addition, the Portfolio Insights Dashboard will simplify communication about utility expense and recovery-related items within property management companies. Customized reports can be created and shared with team members on a one-off or recurring basis.
"With the insights our clients can quickly uncover using the Portfolio Insights Dashboard feature, they will have the ability to make better-informed decisions about issues affecting property performance," said Dirk Wakeham, PayLease's CEO. "We are confident that this is going to be a valuable asset to property management professionals and serve as a highly utilized tool to help them keep their Net Operating Income in check," he added.
Portfolio Insights Dashboard is now available to all of PayLease's Resident Billing and Utility Expense Management clients. To learn more, click here or contact PayLease.
About PayLease
PayLease provides online payments, resident billing, and utility expense management tools to HOAs and property management companies. Property managers use PayLease to improve their business' operational efficiencies and boost net operating income. Our solutions are easy to use and are bolstered by the highest levels of security and customer support. Since our inception in 2003, PayLease has grown to serve thousands of property management companies nationwide and is now among the fastest growing technology companies in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.PayLease.com.
SOURCE PayLease
