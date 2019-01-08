Electrosoft Awarded All Four Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services on New GSA IT Schedule 70

|By PR Newswire
RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electrosoft, a leading provider of diversified technology-based solutions and services to the federal government, announces it was recently awarded a new General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract with Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Numbers (SINs). Contract No. 47QTCA18D00L8, an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) vehicle, provides for a five-year base and three 5-year option extensions.
GSA added four HACS SINs to its IT Schedule 70 in 2016 to enable agencies faster access to cybersecurity support services and reduce open market purchases. Electrosoft successfully underwent a comprehensive, multi-phase vetting process and was named a technically evaluated vendor capable of delivering rapid and reliable services for all four HACS SINs: 132.45A, Penetration Testing; 132.45B, Incident Response; 132.45C, Cyber Hunt; and 132.45D, Risk and Vulnerability. Thus, federal, state and local government agencies can access these services, as well as Information Technology Professional Services (132.51), from Electrosoft with full confidence in the firm's capabilities.
Dr. Sarbari Gupta, president and CEO of Electrosoft, said, "Now, more than ever before, federal, state and local government agencies are challenged to identify and mitigate risks in their IT systems and prevent and detect unauthorized access to these systems and the data they contain. As a collaborator in the development of many of today's cybersecurity standards and guidelines, the Electrosoft team not only fully understands the compliance aspects agencies face but also possesses unparalleled experience delivering high-quality technical services across a broad spectrum of cybersecurity requirements. Our impressive list of cybersecurity customers, amassed over the last 18 years, speaks to the value Electrosoft brings to this specialized marketplace."
About Electrosoft Services, Inc.
Electrosoft, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, delivers a diversified set of technology-based solutions and services to federal civilian and defense agencies. We couple domain knowledge and experience with proven, mature management practices to design and deliver the right solutions on time and within budget. Our practices include an ISO 9001:2015 registered Quality Management System and Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 assessed processes. Founded in 2001, Electrosoft is an 8(a) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) and an 8(m) certified Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB). For more information about Electrosoft, visit our website at http://www.electrosoft-inc.com.
