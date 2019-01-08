Graham Healthcare Group Selects Forcura for Intake, Orders Management and Mobile Care Coordination

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:30 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company, announces that Graham Healthcare Group, one of the nation's leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, has chosen the Forcura software platform to manage the intake of new patients, management of referring physician orders and mobile care coordination.
Forcura offers document workflow and secure communication solutions specifically designed for enterprise post-acute care organizations and integrates directly with an organization's electronic health record (EHR). Forcura is a preferred partner of Graham Healthcare Group's EHR, Homecare Homebase.
Forcura provides Graham Healthcare Group a customized workflow that creates, sends, tracks and receives all of the organization's documents and converts them to structured data all while seamlessly interfacing with Homecare Homebase. Additionally, the Forcura platform includes mobile functionality that allows for effective and efficient communication and data exchange between clinical and back office teams including secure messaging, document capture and clinical wound measurement.
Graham Healthcare Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) and includes Residential Healthcare Group, Allegheny Health [email protected] and Mary Free Bed at Home. The company serves over 15,000 patients across Michigan, Illinois, and Pennsylvania.
"Continuous innovation across every aspect of our business is a core value at Graham Healthcare Group," said David Curtis, Graham Healthcare Group Home Health CEO. "We look forward to advancing our communication and technological capabilities even further with Forcura."
"We are committed to helping to move the post-acute industry from documents to data so that patients receive better faster care," said Forcura CEO Craig Mandeville. "Working with an innovative enterprise leader like Graham Healthcare Group is allowing us to use the latest advancements in technology to build solutions that can be tested and utilized in market quickly. It's a game changer for Forcura."
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, helps healthcare organizations deliver better patient care, improve cash flow and reduce administrative expenses through document workflow and HIPAA-compliant secure communication tools. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration between Home Health and Hospices organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. The company has recently received awards for Fastest Growing Company, Best Use of Cloud Computing, Best CEO and Best Places to Work. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on Twitter @forcura.
About Graham Healthcare Group
As an innovator in an evolving healthcare world, Graham Healthcare Group has been designing business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity within its own home health and hospice companies for over 20 years. The companies that comprise Graham Healthcare Group, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), include Residential Healthcare Group, Allegheny Health Network-Healthcare @ Home and Mary Free Bed at Home. Each company offers industry-leading care coordination, healthcare solutions and clinical expertise with leading patient outcomes and satisfaction. Graham Healthcare Group is deeply committed to radically changing the home care model by putting patients and their families at the top of the paradigm, while enhancing the quality and consistency of healthcare in the most convenient and cost-effective setting possible: at home. For more information visit http://www.grahamhealthcaregroup.com.
About Graham Holdings Company
Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print and local TV news; home health and hospice care; and custom manufacturing. The Company owns Kaplan, a leading global provider of educational services; Graham Media Group (WDIV–Detroit, KPRC–Houston, WKMG–Orlando, KSAT–San Antonio, WJXT–Jacksonville, WCWJ-Jacksonville, WSLS-Roanoke); The Slate Group (Slate and Panoply); and Foreign Policy. The Company also owns SocialCode, a leading social marketing solutions company; Graham Healthcare Group, home health and hospice providers; Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical solutions for applications across three business lines: workspace power solutions, architectural lighting, and electrical components and assemblies; Hoover Treated Wood Products, a manufacturer of pressure-impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications; Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks, linear actuators and lifting systems; and Forney Corporation, a manufacturer of burners, igniters, dampers and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. For more information visit http://www.ghco.com.
SOURCE Forcura
