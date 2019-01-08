Domuso Expands Sales Team With Appointment of Brian Ball as Vice President of Sales and Eric Bourassa as National Sales Director

|By PR Newswire
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Domuso today announced the expansion of its sales organization with the appointments of Brian Ball as vice president of sales and Eric Bourassa as national sales director.
Most recently, Ball was the national sales director at ClickPay, where he developed and managed the sales team for the company's proprietary SaaS technology that services the multifamily and HOA industry. Prior to this role, he previously held executive sales management roles for software companies servicing multifamily and commercial real estate entities, including Nexus Systems and MRI Software.
Bourassa last served as vice president of sales for Rentlytics, where he oversaw and managed sales for the company's business intelligence solutions. Prior to this role, he previously held executive sales management roles for other software and commercial real estate companies, including Yardi and Marcus & Millichap.
In their new posts, Ball and Bourassa will join Brian Doherty, Domuso's vice president of sales, to lead the company's national sales operation and continue building on its momentum to bring next-generation payment solutions and financial services to the multifamily industry. The company recently announced 400% year-over-year growth and that it now works three of the top 10 multifamily property management companies, including FPI, AMC and Pinnacle Property Management.
"The addition of Brian and Eric to our team is a tremendous opportunity for our continued sales growth," said Doherty. "With their talent, experience and deep-rooted relationships in the multifamily and software industries, we are excited for the opportunity to bring our unique payment solutions to more of the top property management firms."
Ball's career experience also includes being a certified public accountant, while Bourassa's career experience includes SaaS technology implementation and sales, investment and property management solutions, along with commercial real estate brokerage experience , further qualifying both of them to help multifamily property management companies and owner-operators integrate rent payment technology into their property management and accounting systems in 2019.
"We're pleased to welcome Brian and Eric to the Domuso family," said Damian Langere, co-founder and CEO at Domuso. "Their immense experience in cultivating relationships and growing sales operations makes them an ideal fit to broaden our national presence in the multifamily industry."
Domuso was founded on the vision to help property managers and owner-operators. Its innovative digital payment options and financial services are designed to streamline the traditional rent payment process, helping properties save time and money.
About Domuso
Domuso is a next-generation financial services platform offering a comprehensive suite of payment processing solutions for multifamily property owners and operators. Driven by data and technology, Domuso provides new digital payment options that streamline the rent payment experience for residents and improve individual property financial performance. Fully integrated with leading accounting systems and property management platforms, Domuso is the only provider to offer alternative credit, digital certified and automated, logic-driven payment options. Domuso is privately held and headquartered in the heart of Silicon Beach in Santa Monica, California. For more information, visit domuso.com.
