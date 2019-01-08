VeriSilicon’s Artificial Intelligence Processor IP Used in Next-Generation Large Screen Smart Home System-on-Chip (SoC)

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:30 AM EST
VeriSilicon today announced that industry leader Broadcom Inc. has selected its Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano family of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor IP for use in their next generation Set-top Box system-on-chip (SoC). With full scalability from extremely low power sub TOPS to high performance exceeding 100 TOPS, Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano IP has been powering next-generation intelligent devices across multiple market segments such as smart home, surveillance camera, automotive ADAS applications and Edge Server. Vivante VIP processor’s OCL/OVX programmable architecture enable fast adoption of new neural networks.
This announcement coincides with CES 2019, where new devices on display throughout the show will feature VeriSilicon’s market-leading technology, including Broadcom’s introduction of intelligent set-top box (STB) solutions incorporating Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano AI IP.
“We believe that incorporating AI capabilities enables our set-top box solutions to support the advanced services that consumers expect when interacting with their entertainment devices,” said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Set-Top Box and Cable Modem Division at Broadcom. “We expect the rapidly developing usages of AI to continue to position our solutions at the center of the consumer’s entertainment experience. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to customers to evolve our solutions while continuing to support the delivery of high-quality content.”
“We are extremely delighted that Broadcom chose VeriSilicon’s Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano family of Artificial Intelligence Processor IP for their set-top box product family. We’ve already deployed both Android and Linux-based AI supporting Google’s TensorFlow and TensorFlow-Light in addition to the common neural network frameworks,” said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon. “We see great momentum in applying AI to a wide range of devices in multiple market segments. With our production-proven AI IP products and widely deployed SDK ECO system, we are helping our customers rapidly bring AI-enabled devices to the market. Close collaboration with industry leaders like Broadcom will further drive our AI Vision, AI Voice and AI Pixel technology to new heights and to expand our ECO system.”
“VeriSilicon has been investing heavily in AI technology development and working closely with industry leaders to integrate AI capabilities in end products to deliver the AI benefits. We are excited to work with Broadcom in smart home and set-top-box products,” said Dr. Wayne Dai, President and CEO at VeriSilicon.
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon is a Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company that provides world class SoC and SiP solutions and is also a leading IP provider with the most comprehensive suite of silicon-proven IP to address diverse markets including mobile internet devices, datacenters, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, industrial, and medical electronics.
Our turnkey service takes from concept to a completed, tested and packaged chip in record time as performance effective and cost-efficient service for customers including both emerging and established companies, OEMs, ODMs, and large internet/cloud platform companies.
VeriSilicon’s Vivante® comprehensive scalable intelligent pixel processing IPs from camera-in to display-out solutions include ISP, NPU, GPU and GPGPU, Hantro® video codec, and display controller, which deliver highly differentiated PPA and QOR on the devices, at the edge, and in the cloud. VeriSilicon’s scalable ZSP® based solutions are widely applied in HD audio/voice applications and BLE5.0, Wi-Fi, and NB-IoT connectivity applications.
Founded in 2001 and head-quartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has over 700 employees with 5 R&D centers in US and in China and 10 sales offices worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.verisilicon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005383/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST