Cleo Recognized for Excellence in Food Logistics Integration for 3rd Straight Year

The worldwide leader in cloud and ecosystem integration technology has been named to Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List for the third consecutive year for its continuous commitment to solving the data communication challenges in an industry saturated with them.

The Logistics Integration Challenge

In today’s digital business landscape, the global food and beverage manufacturing and distribution industries demand greater visibility into partner relationships, improved regulatory compliance, and resilient supply chains to meet evolving consumer demands. But these industries are mature ones, and too many companies rely on outdated B2B systems and inward-focused legacy applications to drive their businesses, even as innovative cloud and digital integration solutions become more ubiquitous and affordable.

Cleo provides advanced B2B and ecosystem integration solutions to meet the modern data needs of food and beverage logistics organizations. Cleo Integration Cloud, the company’s flagship platform, flexibly delivers the critical EDI and data exchange capabilities required by global food supply chain organizations.

‘We Couldn’t Keep Up’

Barilla America, whose global headquarters are in Parma, Italy, produces and distributes pastas and sauces across the United States. Suma George manages the IT Applications Competency Center at Barilla America and believes advanced integration technology can solve many real-world challenges in the food and beverage industry.

“Ninety-eight percent of our business is EDI, and it would be a huge risk for us if we didn’t have EDI communication technology like Cleo’s that provides 100 percent uptime and availability,” she said. “But it’s also critical to have technology capable of meeting ever-changing consumer and business trends happening every day, things like e-commerce, end-to-end product traceability, and overcoming process automation challenges in our manufacturing plants.”

Cheri Larson, senior IT director for Charlie’s Produce, recently talked about the Seattle-based produce wholesaler’s struggles during a panel at Gartner’s Application Strategies & Solutions Summit in Las Vegas.

“We couldn't keep up with the demands of the business, and we actually had to turn away some revenue opportunities,” she said. “As a centralized integration management tool that eliminates so much custom programming, Cleo Integration Cloud is helping us NOT turn customers away.”

The Power of Ecosystem Integration

While data and integration demands vary by organization, some common data patterns do exist within the overall supply chain flow. It’s why Cleo’s unique ecosystem-driven approach – seeing business processes from the outside-in, evaluating the organization in context of its greater trading partner network, and working to empower those relationships – delivers so many positive business outcomes.

“Moving food and beverage products from supplier to manufacturer to distributor to retailer and finally to the end customer is a tall order, because it’s such a complex and dynamic supply chain,” said Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan. “What nets Cleo this great accolade from Food Logistics year after year is our deep understanding of the processes driving food logistics ecosystems. This expertise guides Cleo in designing technology solutions to support all the EDI-, cloud-, and application-based workflows that enable the success of these organizations. And that supports Cleo’s mission to empower our great customers to provide enhanced business value for their own great partners and customers.”

Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.

“The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance, and efficiency,” said Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the global food supply chain.”

Companies on the 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

