Cleo Recognized for Excellence in Food Logistics Integration for 3rd Straight Year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:30 AM EST
When the world’s leading food logistics organizations are faced with EDI and integration challenges that threaten to disrupt their business and jeopardize revenue opportunities, they turn to Cleo for help.
The worldwide leader in cloud and ecosystem integration technology has been named to Food Logistics’ FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers List for the third consecutive year for its continuous commitment to solving the data communication challenges in an industry saturated with them.
The Logistics Integration Challenge
In today’s digital business landscape, the global food and beverage manufacturing and distribution industries demand greater visibility into partner relationships, improved regulatory compliance, and resilient supply chains to meet evolving consumer demands. But these industries are mature ones, and too many companies rely on outdated B2B systems and inward-focused legacy applications to drive their businesses, even as innovative cloud and digital integration solutions become more ubiquitous and affordable.
Cleo provides advanced B2B and ecosystem integration solutions to meet the modern data needs of food and beverage logistics organizations. Cleo Integration Cloud, the company’s flagship platform, flexibly delivers the critical EDI and data exchange capabilities required by global food supply chain organizations.
‘We Couldn’t Keep Up’
Barilla America, whose global headquarters are in Parma, Italy, produces and distributes pastas and sauces across the United States. Suma George manages the IT Applications Competency Center at Barilla America and believes advanced integration technology can solve many real-world challenges in the food and beverage industry.
“Ninety-eight percent of our business is EDI, and it would be a huge risk for us if we didn’t have EDI communication technology like Cleo’s that provides 100 percent uptime and availability,” she said. “But it’s also critical to have technology capable of meeting ever-changing consumer and business trends happening every day, things like e-commerce, end-to-end product traceability, and overcoming process automation challenges in our manufacturing plants.”
Cheri Larson, senior IT director for Charlie’s Produce, recently talked about the Seattle-based produce wholesaler’s struggles during a panel at Gartner’s Application Strategies & Solutions Summit in Las Vegas.
“We couldn't keep up with the demands of the business, and we actually had to turn away some revenue opportunities,” she said. “As a centralized integration management tool that eliminates so much custom programming, Cleo Integration Cloud is helping us NOT turn customers away.”
The Power of Ecosystem Integration
While data and integration demands vary by organization, some common data patterns do exist within the overall supply chain flow. It’s why Cleo’s unique ecosystem-driven approach – seeing business processes from the outside-in, evaluating the organization in context of its greater trading partner network, and working to empower those relationships – delivers so many positive business outcomes.
“Moving food and beverage products from supplier to manufacturer to distributor to retailer and finally to the end customer is a tall order, because it’s such a complex and dynamic supply chain,” said Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan. “What nets Cleo this great accolade from Food Logistics year after year is our deep understanding of the processes driving food logistics ecosystems. This expertise guides Cleo in designing technology solutions to support all the EDI-, cloud-, and application-based workflows that enable the success of these organizations. And that supports Cleo’s mission to empower our great customers to provide enhanced business value for their own great partners and customers.”
Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.
“The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance, and efficiency,” said Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the global food supply chain.”
Companies on the 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.
About Food Logistics
Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital, and custom products, events, and social media.
About Cleo
Cleo is a cloud integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. By providing the industry’s most complete and flexible integration offerings, Cleo helps companies build trusted relationships across their partner ecosystem today, while providing all the control and visibility they need to advance their business tomorrow. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005619/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 01:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST