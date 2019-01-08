Changements au sein de la direction de Roccor et de Solid Power, deux startups à la pointe de leur secteur, basées au Colorado

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:35 AM EST
Roccor, un fournisseur disruptif de composants pour l’armée et l’aérospatiale présent sur le marché en rapide évolution des petits satellites, ainsi que Solid Power, un développeur de toutes les batteries rechargeables à l’état solide pour les véhicules électriques, ont conjointement annoncé aujourd’hui la désignation de Chris Pearson en tant que président directeur général de Roccor à partir du 1er janvier 2019, tandis que Doug Campbell assumera le poste à temps plein de PDG de Solid Power. Campbell restera engagé auprès de Roccor au poste de président du conseil d’administration de l’entreprise.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005665/fr/
Doug Campbell, CEO of Solid Power (Photo: Business Wire)
Roccor et Solid Power ont été toutes deux co-fondées par Campbell en 2012. Campbell a dirigé simultanément les deux entreprises tout au long de leur fondation, de leurs premières opérations jusqu’à leur mode actuel de forte croissance. Les deux entreprises ont enregistré une croissance explosive au cours des dernières années, comme en témoigne leur classement par BizWest comme les troisième et quatrième entreprises réalisant la croissance la plus rapide du Colorado au cours de la période 2014 - 2016.
« Les deux entreprises ont obtenu un incroyable succès, connaissant une croissance considérable sur leur marché au cours des deux dernières années », a affirmé Campbell. « Mon intention n’a jamais été de diriger les deux entreprises éternellement. C’est désormais le moment de procéder à la transition des deux directions à temps plein, de manière à les positionner pour leur prochaine phase de croissance. La solide expérience de développement commercial ainsi que les relations profondes de Chris Pearson dans le secteur de l’aérospatiale font de lui le PDG absolument idéal pour que Roccor accélère sa croissance. De la même manière, cette transition me permet de me concentrer sur la prochaine phase de croissance de Solid Power. »
Pearson a rejoint Roccor en mars 2016, en tant que Vice-Président, Programmes de vol dans l’espace. Natif du R.U., il a débuté sa carrière dans l’aérospatiale chez Airbus puis a rejoint ABSL. Il a déménagé au Colorado en 2004, où il a redressé les opérations américaines d’ABSL Space Products et a dirigé la croissance de l’entreprise jusqu’à son rachat par Enersys en 2011. Il a ensuite rejoint Surrey Satellite Technology U.S. et Moog, à la tête de leurs programmes de systèmes avancés d’engin spatial. Pearson est devenu citoyen américain en 2016.
« J’ai rejoint Roccor car je voulais faire partie de la création d’une entreprise depuis le début », a déclaré Pearson. « La vision ainsi que le leadership de Doug Campbell ont su créer une entreprise dotée d’une fondation solide, d’une culture remarquable, et de talents et ressources favorisant une croissance sans limite. L’opportunité qui se présente est immense et la capacité à diriger ce nouveau chapitre incite autant à l’humilité qu’à l’exaltation ».
À propos de Roccor : Roccor a été fondée en 2012 et son siège est situé à Longmont, dans le Colorado. Enregistrant une croissance rapide, c’est un fournisseur de haute technologie dynamique sur les marchés de l’aérospatiale et de l’armée de terre. Les conceptions novatrices de Roccor permettent de résoudre les limitations de coût et de performance de manière à révolutionner le vol spatial et les opérations militaires. L’entreprise a conclu des contrats avec la NASA, l’armée américaine, et les entreprises de vol spatial commercial du monde entier et possède déjà, à la fin de 2018, plusieurs systèmes déployables en orbite, de nombreux systèmes supplémentaires ayant par ailleurs été livrés et prévus au lancement entre le début et le milieu de l’année 2019.
À propos de Solid Power : Basée à Louisville, dans le Colorado, Solid Power a été fondée en 2012 en tant que société issue de l’University of Colorado Boulder. L’entreprise est un développeur de pointe de toutes les batteries rechargeables à l’état solide, offrant le potentiel d’une énergie et d’une sécurité substantiellement améliorées par rapport aux batteries ion-lithium standard actuelles du secteur. Un important partenariat avec BMW a été annoncé en 2017 et le premier tour d’investissement en fonds propres de l’entreprise (20 millions USD) a été annoncé à la fin de 2018, et comprenait des investisseurs tels que Samsung Ventures, Hyundai, Solvay Ventures, et Volta Energy Technologies, entre autres. L’entreprise travaille actuellement à la finalisation de sa production à l’échelle MWh de toute sa technologie de batteries à l’état solide, prévue d’ici le milieu de l’année 2019.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005665/fr/
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST