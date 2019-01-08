CompoundTek to profile Singapore's emerging semiconductor technologies at OFC 2019, focusing on Industry 4.0

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 09:35 AM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompoundTek, a Singapore-based global market leader in silicon photonics (SiPh) foundry services provider announces its participation at the upcoming Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition 2019 (OFC 2019). Billed as the world's largest industry event of its kind, the conference connects attendees from key market sectors including data center end users to service providers, carriers, systems and component vendors, in San Diego, USA. CompoundTek, one of the few global elites offering SiPh, will feature solutions set to revolutionize semiconductor applications where data transfer 'at the speed of light' is increasingly sought after as a competitive advantage.
SiPh is an exciting technology mixing optics, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology and advanced packaging. It benefits tremendously from silicon-based semiconductor wafer manufacturing scalability to reduce costs, offering technology advantages such as higher integration, more functionalities embedded with lower power consumption and better reliability compared to legacy optics.
Putting Singapore on the global map in cutting-edge semiconductor innovations, Raj Kumar, one of the founders and chief executive officer of CompoundTek said, "CompoundTek's mission is to make SiPh chips as widely available as silicon CMOS chips by driving the cost down through high volume manufacturing, ensuring high yield, and bringing innovative fabrication solutions. Almost everyone needs data and the need for data speed and bandwidth is increasing by every second."
"Our exhibit at OFC 2019, while leveraging Singapore's standing as a world-class semiconductor hub, will seek to strengthen its growing influence in high value-added next generation niche technologies which in turn, supports Singapore's Smart Nation 2020 agenda," explained the 30-year semiconductor industry veteran.
Poised to push the boundaries in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles (AVs), Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0, CompoundTek's SiPh solutions are designed in tandem with emerging trends such as rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, energy conservation and ageing populations. Demand for next generation semiconductor applications will be led by new system requirements, ultra-low power devices, the increasing need for miniaturization (wearables) and cost effective optical enabled chips that can transport data at much higher speeds and bandwidths.
Datacenters, with other emerging applications including telecommunications, life science, lidars for autonomous cars and biochemical and chemical sensors will be multibillion-dollar markets for SiPh by 2025, with non-data center applications alone estimated at US$300 million.
CompoundTek's SiPh fabrication solutions suited to some of these industries will be featured at OFC2019. In 2018, the company debuted capabilities designed for fast turn-around time, addressing both the issues of capacity and process technology gaps in the industry. Its partners today include multibillion-dollar commercial entities, leading research institutes, advisors and industry pioneers.
The five-day OFC 2019 Technical Conference will take place from March 3rd - 5th 2019 at the San Diego Convention Centre, USA and includes exhibitions running from March 5th - 7th where CompoundTek will be exhibiting at Booth #6105.
About CompoundTek Pte Ltd.
Singapore-based CompoundTek combines the best of global foundry giants with leading silicon photonics (SiPh) research institutes to revolutionize semiconductor applications where data transfer in the speed of light is increasingly sought after as a competitive advantage. As one of the elites offering SiPh solutions internationally, CompoundTek's capabilities include end-to-end industry expertise, from process technology to product co-design with strategic partners, and end-product manufacturing through its proprietary process. Founded and supported by industry pioneers and veterans, CompoundTek's global customers span leading brands and FORTUNE 500 companies recognised in the manufacture of solutions in telecommunication, data centre, bio-medical diagnostics, smart sensor, lidar, artificial intelligence, quantum optical computing, and automotive industries.
Visit https://compoundtek.com/our-solutions/ for more information.
