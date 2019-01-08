One Network Enterprises Recognized for Outstanding Corporate Culture-Company Named a "Best Places to Work"

|By PR Newswire
DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, the global provider of multiparty digital network platform and services, today announced that it was certified as a stellar workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. One Network Enterprises earned this honor based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys; a sampling of which can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/2Qsn6O0
"According to our study, 91 percent of One Network Enterprises employees say it is a great workplace," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production. "One Network Enterprises employees completed a significant number of surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 9.12."
Recently named a leader in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks report and in Nucleus Research's annual Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2018, One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) platform is a true multiparty network ecosystem enabling two or more parties to participate on the same transaction. Leveraging AI and Blockchain, the RTVN supports critical processes ranging from supply chain planning (demand, supply, respond), store planning and execution, to supply chain execution (procurement, manufacturing, fulfillment, transportation) which includes knowledge of both supply chain planning and transportation management systems of records.
The multi-party digital network has more than 60,000 businesses onboarded globally and is the largest business operating network worldwide. With a vast number of retailers, distributors, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers onboarded, the RTVN offers a disruptive technology and business model that enables its community to slash inventory, improve service levels, and speed up the supply chain in order to outpace the competition.
"As the largest supply chain network in the world, we take great pride in creating meaningful and impactful connections, both internally with our amazing team of worldwide professionals, and externally among the 60,000 organizations and their teams who rely on us to modernize the way they do business with partners in order to realize value and run more efficiently," said MaryAnn Holder, Chief Marketing Officer, One Network. "We have made every effort to create a culture and atmosphere that attracts the best and brightest minds and we are thrilled to hear that our employees genuinely enjoy and appreciate the effort."
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.
About One Network Enterprises
Founded in 2002, One Network provides a multiparty Intelligent Business Platform solution powered by AI and Blockchain, that delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. One Network's cloud platform, the Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) supports modular, adaptable solutions that enable multiparty businesses to realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. Harnessing the power of NEO, an intelligent agent that predicts consumer demand, the RTVN has been helping organizations from around the world from nearly every industry operate their supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers aPaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multiparty applications. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com or follow them @onenetwork.
