Führungswechsel bei Roccor und Solid Power, zwei branchenführenden Start-ups in Colorado

|January 8, 2019 09:35 AM EST
Roccor, ein Zulieferer für das Militär sowie für Luft- und Raumfahrtbauteile auf dem schnell wachsenden Markt für Kleinsatelliten, und Solid Power, ein Entwickler aller wiederaufladbaren Festkörperbatterien für Elektrofahrzeuge, gaben heute gemeinsam bekannt, dass Chris Pearson mit Wirkung zum 1. Januar 2019 zum Chief Executive Officer von Roccor ernannt wurde, während Doug Campbell die Position als Vollzeit-CEO von Solid Power übernehmen wird. Campbell wird mit Roccor weiterhin in seiner Funktion als dessen Vorstandsvorsitzender zusammenarbeiten.
Doug Campbell, CEO of Solid Power (Photo: Business Wire)
Roccor und Solid Power wurden beide 2012 von Campbell mitbegründet. Campbell führte beide Unternehmen gleichzeitig durch die Gründungsphase, die Frühphase und in das derzeitige Wachstum. Beide Unternehmen haben in den letzten Jahren ein explosionsartiges Wachstum durchlaufen, wie das Ranking von BizWest als dritt- bzw. viertschnellstwachsendes Unternehmen in Colorado im Zeitraum 2014–2016 zeigt.
„Beide Unternehmen sind sehr erfolgreich und haben in den letzten ein bis zwei Jahren in ihren Märkten ein erhebliches Wachstum erlebt“, sagte Campbell. „Es war nie meine Absicht, beide Unternehmen für immer zu führen, und jetzt ist der Zeitpunkt gekommen, beide auf eine Vollzeit-Führung umzustellen, um sie für die nächste Wachstumsphase zu positionieren. Chris Pearson verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrung im Bereich Geschäftsentwicklung und seine guten Beziehungen in der Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie machen ihn zum perfekten CEO, um das Wachstum von Roccor zu beschleunigen. Diese Übergabe ermöglicht mir auch, mich auf die Leitung der nächsten Wachstumsphase von Solid Power zu konzentrieren.“
Pearson kam im März 2016 als Vice President, Space Flight Programs, zu Roccor. Der gebürtige Engländer begann seine Karriere in der Luft- und Raumfahrt bei Airbus und wechselte später zur ABSL. Er zog 2004 nach Colorado, wo er das USA-Geschäft von ABSL Space Products übernahm und das Wachstum des Unternehmens bis zur Übernahme durch Enersys im Jahr 2011 leitete. Danach wechselte er zu Surrey Satellite Technology U.S. und Moog, wo er deren hochentwickelte Spacecraft-Programme leitete. Im Jahr 2016 wurde Pearson US-amerikanischer Staatsbürger.
„Ich bin zu Roccor gekommen, weil ich von Beginn an am Aufbau eines Unternehmens beteiligt sein wollte“, sagte Pearson. „Mit seiner Vision und Führungsqualität hat Doug Campbell ein Unternehmen mit einem soliden Fundament, einer herausragenden Kultur sowie den Talenten und Ressourcen für grenzenloses Wachstum aufgebaut. Vor uns liegt eine große Chance und die Möglichkeit, dieses nächste Kapitel zu leiten, erfüllt mich mit Demut und großer Freude.“
Über Roccor: Roccor wurde 2012 gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in Longmont, Colorado. Es ist ein schnell wachsender, dynamischer Hightech-Anbieter für die Luft- und Raumfahrt und den terrestrischen Militärmarkt. Roccors neuartige Designs befassen sich mit Kosten- und Leistungsgrenzen und revolutionieren dadurch die Raumfahrt und militärische Einsätze. Das Unternehmen hat Verträge mit der NASA, dem US-Militär sowie kommerziellen Raumfahrtunternehmen auf der ganzen Welt abgeschlossen und verfügt bereits seit Ende 2018 über mehrere einsatzbereite Systeme im Orbit sowie zahlreiche weitere Systeme, deren Bereitstellung und Einführung für Anfang bis Mitte 2019 geplant ist.
Über Solid Power: Solid Power wurde 2012 als Spin-Out-Unternehmen der University of Colorado Boulder gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in Louisville, Colorado. Das Unternehmen ist ein branchenführender Entwickler für sämtliche wiederaufladbaren Festkörperbatterien, die im Vergleich zu den derzeit branchenüblichen Lithium-Ionen-Batterien wesentlich mehr Energie und Sicherheit bieten. Eine umfassende Partnerschaft mit BMW wurde 2017 angekündigt und Ende 2018 wurde die erste aktienbasierte Investitionsrunde des Unternehmens (20 Mio. USD) angekündigt, an der unter anderem Investoren wie Samsung Ventures, Hyundai, Solvay Ventures und Volta Energy Technologies beteiligt waren. Das Unternehmen arbeitet derzeit daran, bis Mitte 2019 eine MWh-Produktion für seine gesamte Festkörperbatterie-Technologie zu erreichen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
