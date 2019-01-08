Software Improvement Group and Resourcive Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Private Equity Firms Identify and Quantify IT-related Investment Risks

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019 09:42 AM EST
NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Software Improvement Group (SIG), a global technology consultancy firm delivering software quality assurance solutions, has signed a new partnership agreement with Resourcive, an independent firm of cloud and telecommunication specialists reducing communication spend for private equity companies during and after transactions.
The new partnership enables Resourcive clients to better identify and quantify both the IT risks and opportunities hidden within target companies by incorporating SIG's independent IT due diligence into the Resourcive service portfolio. This addresses the growing demand from the private equity community for a deeper, more thorough understanding of the quality level and technical debt of the software assets of an acquisition target, as well as its ability to meet the strategic growth objectives.
SIG has a solid track record with private equity firms and corporations alike in providing visibility into the complexities, risks and costs of future investments related to an acquisition target's technology. Partnering with Resourcive will also support the company's ambitious international growth strategy, allowing SIG to more rapidly extend its footprint within the United States.
Thomas Murphy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Resourcive:
"In helping our customers reduce their spend and gain greater control over Telecom solutions during and after the acquisition, we see an increased demand to focus on mission critical software assets of their potential investments. Resourcive has therefore decided to add this new solution to our portfolio. The partnership with SIG, leveraging their 18 years of experience in management consultancy and propriety methodology and toolkits in software quality analysis, allows us to offer our clients a solution better tailored to their needs with the same quality levels and tangible outcomes they're used to receiving from Resourcive."
Michel van Dorp, Global Partner Director at SIG:
"The team at Resourcive has built strong trust with private equity firms, delivering tangible, high value solutions time and time again. With the SIG partnership, a new era will start for Resourcive, enabling them to expand their services into the software quality of IT applications, ensuring that the target software landscapes are fit for purpose and can support the business objectives and tightly related maintenance costs as well. SIG has just opened its North American headquarters in New York to better serve existing US-based customers and expand its footprint within the region. We are extremely pleased to partner with Resourcive to further support our international growth."
About Resourcive
Resourcive focuses on cost reduction and network improvement for multi-location companies. They carry a proven record of accomplishment in reducing overall communications costs by an average of 30% to 55%. Resourcive work closely with over 300 providers and take a completely neutral standpoint when recommending services to clients. They are driven to go to the proverbial ends of the earth to ensure client satisfaction in their initiatives. Resourcive simply refuse to compromise when it comes to their clients' interests. More information: resourcive.com
About SIG
Founded in 2000, Software Improvement Group (SIG) helps business and technology leaders drive their organizational objectives by fundamentally improving the health and security of their software applications.
SIG combines its proprietary tools and benchmark data with its consultants' expertise to help organizations measure, evaluate and monitor code quality - whether they're building, buying or operating software.
An independent organization, SIG has the largest benchmark in the industry with more than 10 billion lines of code across hundreds of technologies. SIG expert consultants use the benchmark to evaluate an organization's IT assets on maintainability, scalability, complexity, security and other mission-critical factors. The SIG laboratory is the only one in the world accredited according to ISO/IEC 17025 for software quality analysis.
SIG supports customers around the globe in both public and private sectors. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and New York with regional offices in Copenhagen, Antwerp, Frankfurt and Athens. Learn more at softwareimprovementgroup.com
SOURCE Software Improvement Group (SIG)
