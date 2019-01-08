Nexo, le plus grand prêteur de crypto-monnaies au monde, publie son rapport intermédiaire

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 09:43 AM EST
Nexo, le fournisseur de crédits instantanés en crypto-monnaies le plus avancé au monde, publie son rapport intermédiaire mentionnant les 912.071,00 dollars de dividendes distribués le 15 décembre 2018 aux détenteurs de jetons NEXO éligibles.
En seulement six mois, le modèle de prêt de crypto-monnaies de Nexo a généré un bénéfice net de 3.040.239 dollars.
L’acompte sur dividende a été versé en jetons NEXO sur la base du taux de change NEXO/dollar de 0,104256 dollar. Un montant de 0,002945 dollar par jeton a été distribué à chacun des 309 millions de jetons éligibles enregistrés sur la plateforme à la date de détachement du dividende.
Cela signifie que le rendement en dividendes annualisé de NEXO est de 4,80%, ce qui dépasse toutes les actions à dividendes du portefeuille de Warren Buffett: Apple paie 1,4%, JPMorgan 3%, Wells Fargo 3,3% et Goldman Sachs 1,6%. Aucune retenue fiscale à la source n’est imposée sur le dividende intérimaire.
Les gènes de la création de valeur pour les détenteurs de jetons, ainsi que l'innovation financière de pointe dans l'espace de la blockchain, sont tous deux inscrits dans l'ADN de Nexo. Dans un environnement où moins de 13% des ICO (Initial Coin Offering) ont fourni un produit réel, Nexo a collecté des fonds de manière conforme, élaboré un portefeuille de prêt en crypto-monnaies utilisable et mis en place un modèle économique rentable en moins de six mois.
"Nous avons eu des emprunteurs pour toutes sortes de motifs, de l'achat d'une voiture au financement de vacances en passant par l'achat d'une nouvelle maison, autant d’événements importants dans la vie des gens. Nous passons maintenant à la prochaine étape logique, qui consiste à partager les bénéfices avec notre communauté d’investisseurs. Chez Nexo, nous sommes convaincus que ce concept constituera la prochaine grande tendance dans un monde marqué par une "tokénisation" rapide", a déclaré Antoni Trenchev, cofondateur de Nexo.
Un dividende fixe représentant 30% du bénéfice net est versé aux détenteurs de jetons NEXO éligibles au cours d’une période de dividende donnée, ce qui offre aux investisseurs non seulement des opportunités de gain en capital à long terme grâce au potentiel de hausse du jeton NEXO, mais leur fournit également un instrument leur offrant un revenu passif régulier et croissant.
À propos de Nexo
Nexo propose le service de prêt instantané en crypto-monnaies le plus vaste et le plus fiable au monde. Véritable entreprise sans frontières, Nexo propose à ses clients une quarantaine de devises fiduciaires au choix dans plus de 200 juridictions. Pour en savoir plus sur les dividendes de Nexo, cliquez ici.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
