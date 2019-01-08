Vernier Software & Technology Now Accepting Applications for the 2019 Engineering Contest

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology is accepting applications for its 2019 Engineering Contest. This annual contest recognizes one middle school, high school, or college educator with a prize valued at $5,500 for innovatively using Vernier technology to introduce engineering concepts or practices to their students.
"Using Vernier sensors with Scratch to introduce coding, to integrating sensors with Arduino™, or creating sensor-controlled LEGO® robots are just several ways instructors can incorporate hands-on technology into their engineering instruction," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The Vernier Engineering Contest provides a great way for educators to highlight their best practices while vying for cash and technology prizes."
Applications for the Vernier Engineering Contest are due by February 15, 2019, and the winner will be announced on the Vernier website and Facebook page in March. To enter, educators must complete an online application and produce a video showcasing the entry, the Vernier technology used, and the engineering concepts addressed. The Vernier sensors may be used in conjunction with any Vernier software titles or with Arduino®, LEGO®, Scratch, LabVIEW™, or other system.
Applications will be judged by a panel of Vernier experts based on innovation, engineering objectives, and the ease by which other instructors can replicate the project. One winner will receive $1,000 in cash, $3,000 in Vernier technology, and $1,500 toward expenses to attend the 2019 National Science Teachers' Association (NSTA) STEM conference or the 2019 American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) conference.
"Winning the Vernier Engineering Contest in 2015 kick-started our engineering program here at our school," said Tate Rector, a teacher at Beebe Junior High in Arkansas. "While my 7th and 8th grade students used to think it was just fun or cool to see things explode or fly, evaluation of the data we collect using Vernier technology has helped them see the reason why we do the experiments."
For complete information on the 2019 Vernier Engineering Contest and to submit an application, visit https://www.vernier.com/grants/engineering/.
About Vernier Software & Technology
Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 38 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com.
