Z-Wave Alliance Hosts Interactive Smart Home Pavilion at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 09:55 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Z-Wave Alliance will host the Z-Wave Pavilion at CES this week; the Pavilion will include 30+ IoT brands with new devices powered by Z-Wave in the Sands Smart Home Marketplace Booth 41917. Inside the Pavilion, Z-Wave Experience House will demonstrate true interoperability of a multi-brand ecosystem working together on the Z-Wave platform.
The Alliance is also releasing the first-ever 2018 End of Year Z-Wave Ecosystem Report, detailing the technology consortium's history and recent advancements through 2018 with opportunities for smart home and Z-Wave in the future. The Z-Wave Alliance now has over 700 member companies, 2600+ certified products and over 100 million dedicated smart home devices in the market today.
Z-Wave Experience House
The Z-Wave Experience House is a live indoor/outdoor interactive smart home inside the Pavilion, designed to demonstrate how consumers can use different brands on the Z-Wave platform to build a smart home that works for them. The house will be powered by iota by abode, the latest all-in-one home security gateway, HD camera and sensor device. Control will be demoed through the abode app as well as with voice control from the Google Assistant.
In addition to abode systems and the Google Assistant, the house is sponsored by Jasco Products and Nexia and will feature products from Aeotec, Danalock, Dome, First Alert, Nortek, Resideo/Honeywell, Sensative, and Trane.
Additional Pavilion Participants include:
- Aeotec is introducing five new Z-Wave devices at CES and demonstrating their LED Bulb 6, WallMote that enables wireless smart home control, the Siren 6 and Button offering both audio and visual alerts and converted into a wireless doorbell, and WallSwipe retrofit wall switch that offers touch, gesture, and slide controls via a smooth class surface.
- Blaze Automation is introducing and demonstrating their new B.One Edge gateway and the brand-new B.One Eazy universal remote and automation gateway that enables total control through their intuitive mobile app.
- Connection Technology Systems, Inc. (SiMPNiC) will be demonstrating their new IoT solutions compatible with Google Assistant. They are also debuting a series of smart home control solutions.
- Danalock is demonstrating the new Danalock V3 lock and wireless access keypad; Danalock is among the first smart locks to support Z-Wave and Bluetooth, providing both mesh network and point to point connectivity.
- Everspring is demonstrating their new to market SE813 indoor siren supporting voice instruction, the EH403 Outdoor floodlight with PIR day and night sensor, and the new SE814 Z-Wave Solar Siren.
- eZLO Inc. is introducing a new AI audio and video processing unit, new Exo 300 and Exo400 Linux-based control hubs, and the Omni 100 with Z-Wave 700-series technology.
- Flex Automation will be demonstrating their new Flex Cloud Hub, Flex Cloud Blaster, and Z-Wave Guardian Bridge, as well demonstrating whole house control of lighting, doors, sensors, cameras, sirens, and more.
- Glamo will be demonstrating their latest Auto-Locking Entry Linking device, and their new Glamo Smart Lock granting remote access and IR home device control.
- Hogar Controls is demonstrating their new Milo Smart Home Speaker, their new Home Controller Pro (V2) hub, the new Home Controller Mini (USB), and The Pebble V2.
- Jasco will be demonstrating their full lines of GE, Honeywell and Jasco branded products including a full line of lighting controls, sensors, and their award-winning In-Wall Motion Dimmer.
- Nexia is demonstrating the Nexia One Touch smart home button capable of controlling lights, temperature, connected blinds and more.
- Philio is introducing and demonstrating a new Full HD IP Camera, Z-Wave CO Sensor, Z-Wave CO2/COV Sensor and a Smart Switch.
- Qolsys is hosting live demonstrations of the new IQ Panel 2 Plus, a 7" all-in-one touchscreen with built in 5MP camera, Z-Wave Plus, PowerG and S-Line.
- Remotec Technology Limited is demonstrating the new ZXT-800, Z-Wave to IR for controlling IR appliances.
- Sensative is demonstrating the next generation of their Strips Family, the Strips Pro Series with Z-Wave S2 Security and SmartStart and includes sensors for contact, temperature and lighting as well as water detection.
- The Smartest House, LLC (Zooz) is introducing a series of new, Z-Wave S2 Security enabled smart plugs, switches and power strips at CES.
- Xunison is demonstrating the Z-Wave compatible X-Brain, all-in-one, high performance smart home hub.
- Vision will be announcing three new products in the Z-Wave Pavilion to enhance comfort, promote energy conservation and improve security in the smart home.
- Yale (ASSA ABLOY) is demonstrating their brand new Assure Lever with Z-Wave Plus, a touchscreen lever lock with backlit touchscreen keypad. The Assure Lever seamlessly integrates into Z-Wave home automation and security systems.
- Z-Wave.Me is introducing and demonstrating their new Z-Uno Shield, Z-Uno Module, Z-Wave.Me RFID and the new Z-Wave Water Valve by Z-Wave.Me and Gidrolock
Other members exhibiting in the Pavilion include Allegion, Gerber Prime, Resideo/Honeywell, VEMMIO, and ZOME Energy Works.
For more info visit http://z-wavealliance.org or stop by the Z-Wave Pavilion in Sands 41917 to see live demos.
Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates and #CES2019 for trends at the show.
About the Z-Wave Alliance
Formed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of over 700 leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless smart home products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, Silicon Labs and SmartThings. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.
Press Contact:
Caster Communications, Inc. at 401.792.7080
Ashley Daigneault, [email protected], (401) 651-3242
For digital images log on to www.castercomm.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-wave-alliance-hosts-interactive-smart-home-pavilion-at-ces-2019-300774779.html
SOURCE Z-Wave Alliance
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST