VirtualHealth Promotes Sue Powers to Chief Growth Officer

|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
VirtualHealth, the leading SaaS platform for care management and population health, announced today the appointment of Sue Powers to the position of Chief Growth Officer. Building on nearly two decades of experience as a healthcare executive, Powers will lead the company’s plans for growth and expanded market share following a year of record-breaking customer expansion that culminated in VirtualHealth being ranked 39th on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™.
Passionate about technology and healthcare, Powers initially joined VirtualHealth in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Sales. She previously held senior positions at Array Health, Edifecs, Quovadx, and Vitria Technology.
"Sue has been an integral member of the VirtualHealth team since day one, amassing an impressive track record that speaks for itself," said Adam Sabloff, VirtualHealth founder and CEO. “She embraces the company’s vision to improve care delivery for healthcare’s most vulnerable patient populations and brings a rare combination of technical expertise and customer advocacy to her new role.”
During Powers’ tenure at the company, she has been essential to growing its footprint with industry leaders and innovators, including WellCare Health Plans, Community Care of North Carolina, Chimes, and Inter Valley Health Plan. The company’s care management platform is currently used to address critical gaps in care delivery and drive population health improvements across 7 million Medicare, Medicaid, and LTSS patients.
“The health IT movement has only scratched the surface in terms of its potential to transform the way we care for patients,” Powers said. “VirtualHealth has carved out a compelling value proposition in value-based care, and I am excited to continue partnering with healthcare organizations on innovative ways to leverage our care management platform to not only move the needle on cost and outcomes, but also to improve people’s quality of life.”
About VirtualHealth
VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive platform purpose-built for integrated value-based care and is deployed by some of the most innovative plans in the country for the management of millions of members. Ranked the 39th fastest growing company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™ and winner of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award, VirtualHealth delivers to payer and provider organizations the integrated capabilities needed to achieve a 360-degree patient view, driving the outcomes improvements and cost reductions required in today’s value-based care environment. The platform streamlines person-centered care/case and disease management and drives appropriate resource utilization through interdisciplinary collaborative workflows, broad spectrum interoperability, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs.
