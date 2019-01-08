Xerox Makes Security and Productivity Top Priorities with Enhancements to AltaLink Workplace Assistants

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Security compliance and workplace productivity just got easier with Xerox’s AltaLink® Multifunction Printers (MFPs).
With a new tablet-like user experience, Xerox AltaLink Multifunction Printers make completing daily tasks faster and easier with a customizable home screen. (Photo: Business Wire)
New software enhancements to these Workplace Assistants, enabled with ConnectKey® technology, allow companies to monitor critical security settings and automatically reset unauthorized changes – a proactive step in stemming security breaches. Plus, a new intuitive user experience gives mid-to-large workgroups more ways to customize everyday tasks – maximizing time and improving productivity.
Proactive security with Xerox
With AltaLink’s new Configuration Watchdog, IT administrators can ensure devices stay within their defined security policies to safeguard critical business data and infrastructure, without external monitoring.
Here’s how it works: administrators can monitor compliance requirements of up to eight security settings. When unauthorized changes are detected, Configuration Watchdog will remediate them to their compliance state; unapproved changes are notified and logged for further response.
The latest AltaLink enhancements enable companies to meet NIST 800-171 standards, which govern the security of data in non-federal information systems and organizations.
“Cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated and so is Xerox’s response,” said Dr. Alissa J. Abdullah, chief information security officer, Xerox. “We take a proactive approach to device, data and document security that puts organizations on the offensive when it comes to threat detection and response.”
For additional protection, the AltaLink MFPs include support for ThinPrint print management software, featuring end-to-end encryption, as well as efficient compression and streaming of print data, delivering faster output speeds.
AltaLink delivers new time saving features
With a tablet-like user experience, AltaLink makes completing daily tasks faster and easier with new features such as:
- Customizable home screen: enables touchscreen re-ordering of frequently used apps and features to place most popular ones at the top for easy access.
- 1-Touch App: simplifies complicated and lengthy workflows by creating shortcuts, such as scanning to email without typing an email address or creating booklets with a single touch; these 1-Touch Apps can be cloned and shared among multiple devices.
- Fleet Orchestrator: automatically deploys software upgrades and tedious configuration changes across multiple devices. A single device, designated as the host, securely shares updates with the remaining fleet, reducing device downtime and manual IT intervention.
“These updates articulate and demonstrate Xerox’s commitment to securing information and simplifying business processes for our customers,” said Tracey Koziol, senior vice president, Global Offerings, Xerox. “Our Workplace Assistants boost IT management efficiency and employee productivity.”
Availability
The free AltaLink MFP software upgrade can be downloaded at https://www.support.xerox.com.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at www.xerox.com and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.
Xerox®, Xerox and Design®, AltaLink® and ConnectKey® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
