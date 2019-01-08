Introducing Digi WR54: Reliable, High-Speed Continuous Connectivity for Transportation and Industrial Markets

|By PR Newswire
MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today unveiled the Digi® WR54, an extremely reliable, secure, high-performance wireless router for complex mobile and industrial environments.
With dual cellular interfaces, Digi WR54 provides immediate carrier failover for near-constant uptime and continuous connectivity, especially as vehicles move throughout a city or for locations with marginal cellular coverage. Together with a hardened milspec-certified design and built-in Digi TrustFence® security framework, this LTE-Advanced router is designed specifically to meet the connectivity challenges inherent in multi-location, on-the-move conditions, from rail and public transit to trucking fleets and emergency vehicle applications.
While these data-intensive applications are ready to take advantage of the increasing speed capabilities of cellular networks, many industrial routers have not kept up. LTE-Advanced technologies with carrier aggregation are pushing theoretical download speeds to 300 Mbps, and the next generation of cellular radios is capable of aggregating three or more channels for capabilities up to 600 Mbps. Additionally, it is anticipated that 5G deployments this year will push the demands for performance and edge computing even further. Digi WR54 brings an LTE-Advanced cellular module built on a platform that supports higher speeds to optimize bandwidth today while also being positioned for the future as network capabilities improve.
Multiple transit system use cases require rugged, reliable, high-speed connectivity solutions to carry mission-critical data and communications. Transit system integrators require connectivity for fleet tracking, logistics, engine and driver performance monitoring, fare collection and video monitoring; rail companies that are building in wayside data capabilities need constant visibility into complex systems; industrial corporations like utility companies need to monitor high-value assets.
The Digi WR54 architecture supports these performance requirements with not just the aforementioned LTE-Advanced cellular module, but four Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired systems and the latest 802.11 ac Wi-Fi which combine to support the needs of any user. Other key features include:
- Dual-core 880 MHz MIPS processor: designed with this high-speed architecture, the Digi WR54 is future-built with a CPU capable of supporting higher network speeds and capabilities as infrastructure is updated to support them
- SAE J1455, MILSTD-810G and IP-54 rated: tested and certified to withstand water, dust, heat, vibration and other environmental challenges suitable to transportation and many industrial applications
- Optional dual-cellular radios for continuous connectivity between carriers: for users that cannot afford downtime, if the primary cellular carrier drops out, the Digi WR54 automatically and immediately switches over to the secondary carrier
- Digi TrustFence®: a device-security framework that simplifies the process of securing connected devices and adapts to new and evolving threats
- Digi Remote Manager®: with this Digi web-based management tool, users can simply manage their devices, receive alerts and monitor the health of their deployed devices
Additionally, for users looking to add high-speed passenger Wi-Fi to mass transit systems, the recently launched Digi WR64 dual LTE-Advanced cellular and dual 802.11ac Wi-Fi router offers an all-in-one mobile communications solution for secure cellular connectivity between vehicles and a central operations center. It offers a flexible interface design with integrated Wi-Fi for client and access point connectivity along with USB, serial, a four-port wired Ethernet switch, GPS and Bluetooth in order to consolidate multiple transit or industrial applications into a single, consolidated router.
"Traditionally, Digi excels at offerings like the Digi WR54 and Digi WR64: providing communications hardware that is capable of thriving in the most extreme environments, supporting mission-critical applications with higher next-generation performance," said Rick Gretsch, vice president of product management, Digi International. "Now, though, it's not just the router, but the combination with Digi Remote Manager and Digi TrustFence that provides true value. Users get the high-speed architecture and future-built design of the Digi WR54 and Digi WR64 along with corresponding device security, management, monitoring and data capabilities to best understand and optimize their transit operations and improve rider experiences."
The Digi WR54 and Digi WR64 are available now. Please visit: www.digi.com/smart-transportation
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).
Media Contact:
Joseph Rigoli
LEWIS
Office: +1 781-418-2402
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-digi-wr54-reliable-high-speed-continuous-connectivity-for-transportation-and-industrial-markets-300773112.html
SOURCE Digi International, Inc.
