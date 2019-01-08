InEight Joins Deltek's Product Partner Marketplace to Accelerate Project Budget and Schedule Creation for Deltek Customers

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight, a developer of cost estimating, pricing and project management software, today announced that it has joined the Deltek Product Partner Marketplace. Through the Marketplace, InEight will offer its industry-recognized estimating solution, InEight® Estimate, which integrates with Deltek Cobra and Deltek Open Plan. This solution will help Deltek customers accelerate project budget and schedule creation by using data from the business development and capture stages of their opportunity pursuits.
"Traditionally, cost estimators and pricing managers have utilized spreadsheets to build out their estimates and proposals. These spreadsheets do not allow for multi-user collaboration and can be error-prone," said Justin Ludlow, vice president, InEight. "Additionally, once a contract is awarded, a time-consuming budget and schedule creation process begins. InEight Estimate solves these problems and extends capabilities by allowing estimators and pricing managers to collaborate during the capture phase and transfer their work directly into Cobra and Open Plan to execute the project."
By leveraging key data inputs and the new InEight Estimate integration, schedule and budget creation can be completed in a few mouse clicks, bringing unprecedented speed and efficiency to traditionally tedious and time-consuming processes. InEight Estimate, combined with Deltek's Project and Portfolio Management Solutions, provides analytics and deep visibility into critical functions, such as project cost management, resource utilization requirements and cash flow, all while still at the business development stage.
"One of the significant challenges businesses face is the transition from proposal pricing exercises and contract awards, to the phase where they are actively working on the projects or contracts as bid in the proposal," said Gerard Ruiz, senior director, product management, Deltek. "Focusing on the natural relationship between InEight and Deltek's Cobra and Open Plan, InEight has made the transition from proposal to project kickoff so easy and seamless. Businesses will save enormous amounts of time and effort. I was stunned when I was shown how deeply the products were integrated. The integration is as seamless as you can get without merging the two products. I'm very excited for our customers to see what is being accomplished with InEight."
InEight Estimate is now available through the Deltek Product Marketplace, as a trusted solution for cost estimating. Acclaimed for its flexibility and depth of features, InEight Estimate can be used to create top-down or bottom-up estimates for projects of any size in industries such as professional services; aerospace and defense; architecture, engineering and construction (AEC); engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); and engineer-to-order manufacturing.
InEight is a Deltek partner. Visit www.deltek.com/partners/ineight to learn how InEight's solutions provide the real-time information and insights needed to minimize risks, improve operational efficiency, control project costs, make educated decisions and collaborate easily with all project stakeholders.
About InEight
InEight combines proven technology with a unified vision, delivering actionable insights and project certainty to more than 25,000 users and more than 750 companies. Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight solutions help companies visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. With configurable, integrated and field-tested solutions, InEight customers have the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion.
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., InEight, an ISO 9001:2015-registered company, is a subsidiary of Kiewit Corporation (Kiewit). Kiewit, through its subsidiaries, is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. For more information, please visit ineight.com.
