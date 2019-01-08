Profisee Introduces Essentials Edition of the Profisee Platform®

|By PR Newswire
ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a leading data management software company, announced today the availability of Essentials™, the edition of the Profisee Platform for organizations looking to expand from Microsoft Master Data Services (MDS) or to migrate to Azure without the traditional large investment in a new solution.
Many organizations have used MDS to manage master and/or reference data. This was easy to do with the inclusion of MDS in Enterprise SQL Server and helped companies begin their master data management journey. However, as organizations grow and evolve their MDM journey, their needs change. Essentials provides a path forward for these companies rather than starting over.
Essentials' innovative capabilities include simplified data stewardship via FastApp Portal; easy to deploy Business Rules; robust, role-based security; streamlined administration and fully automated deployment between environments. Essentials is built on the same platform that has established Profisee on the Gartner Magic Quadrant. As master data requirements evolve in companies and migrate towards more enterprise capabilities such as Matching, Survivorship and Workflow; Profisee provides a clear, trusted and easy path forward.
Profisee CEO Len Finkle states, "Many organizations are searching for an enterprise capable data management solution to support their evolving needs. We are proud to meet the demands of the MDM market with the Essentials Edition as companies look for low TCO software solutions. We meet companies where they are, so no matter where an organization is on their data management journey, we can help them become more strategic."
About Profisee
Profisee makes it easy and affordable for any size organization to ensure a trusted data foundation. Our unique Fast Track Your Data Management™ approach allows companies to leverage enterprise master data management (MDM) capability, without the cost and complexity of traditional MDM solutions. Our customers have the flexibility to deploy their solution on premise, in the cloud, or via hybrid model. Profisee, a fast-growing company in the MDM market, is fueled by the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating and lowest total cost of ownership. Visit our website to learn more about Essentials.
