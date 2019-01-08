D-Link Announces New Range of mydlink Products for Smart Homes

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
D-Link showcases new smart home devices and mydlink app features at CES 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global networking company D-Link today presented their latest mydlink smart home devices and announced new features of the mydlink app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new and improved mydlink ecosystem includes new cameras and smart plugs that work with the Google Assistant and Alexa, making life easier for smart home owners. The mydlink app will soon introduce two new capabilities. Rich Notifications allow users to immediately see a screenshot of the motion event right within the notification or call an emergency contact when a motion detection notification is received, without even entering the app. Smart Recaps allow users to create a short video showing all recorded videos from a particular time period in time lapse. Users can also filter which videos are to be included in the Smart Recap based on the type of motion which was detected.
New range of mydlink products:
DCS-8600LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
- 135 degree wide-angle field of view
- IP65 waterproof housing and 7 meters of IP65-rated cabling
- Operating temperature range from -25 to 45 degrees Celsius (-4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit)
- 7 meters night vision
- Two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker
- Motion detection and cloud recording
- Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT
DCS-8515LH HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera
- 120 degree wide-angle field of view
- 340 degree pan & 105 degree tilt range
- 5 meters night vision
- Two-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker
- Panorama view angle selection – jump straight to areas of interest
- Auto Tracking pans and tilts automatically to follow objects as they move
- Motion detection and cloud recording
- Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT
DSP-W118 Wi-Fi Smart Plug
- Works with Wi-Fi - No hub required
- Slim design does not obstruct nearby outlets
- Over-the-air firmware upgrades
- Outlet on/off and schedule control
- Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa, and IFTTT
DSP-W320 Outdoor Wi-Fi Smart Plug
- Works with Wi-Fi - No hub required
- IP44 waterproof for outdoor use
- 2 outlets + a 5V/2.1A USB port
- Outlet on/off and schedule control
- Over-the-air firmware upgrades
- Works with the Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT
DNR-205LH Wi-Fi Smart Recorder
- Supports up to 4 channels from compatible mydlink LH-series cameras
- Supports mydlink cloud service
- Local recording to external USB hard disk
- HDMI output
- Supports continuous, motion, and schedule recording
- Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) features:
- Object detection
- Area/intrusion detection
- Human detection
- Camera tamper detection
- ONVIF compliant
Availability
Product availability and pricing may vary by region. Contact your local D-Link resellers or distributors for more information.
About D-Link
D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.
D-Link and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. Copyright © 2017. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/d-link-announces-new-range-of-mydlink-products-for-smart-homes-300772872.html
SOURCE D-Link
