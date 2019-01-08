Kutir Mobility Achieves Certified Integration with Spectralink Versity Smartphone

|By PR Newswire
DENVER, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectralink, a leader in enterprise mobile solutions, and Kutir Mobility, a leading provider of next generation mobile software solutions, today announce the certification of Kutir's Inventory360 solution for the Versity enterprise smartphone. Smart, workflow-aligned tools and enhanced communication give employees ready access to the data and resources they need to grow sales and enrich the customer experience at every opportunity.
"Earning and keeping customers in today's retail markets takes much more than the right product at the right price," says Jim Kander, director, Retail Sales for Spectralink. "Shoppers want and expect more personalized care and meaningful offers and conveniences that enhance their shopping experience and satisfaction. Spectralink and Kutir Mobility address these needs with ready access to critical information and other resources that better inform and empower staff to elevate customer care and optimize sales opportunities."
With the certification of the Inventory360 application for the Versity smartphone, in-store associates can:
- Look up real-time inventory data to reduce out-of-stock instances
- Quickly and cost-effectively establish in-store fulfillment processes, including receiving, moving, packing and shipping
- Receive alerts on their mobile devices and post updates when completed
Two leading-edge technologies, one exceptional solution
Purpose built for the rigors and requirements of retail's diverse workflows and working environments, the Versity smartphone delivers enterprise-grade performance, superior voice quality, and proven reliability in a durable, slim, lightweight design that is easy to carry and use.
Kutir's Inventory360 augments these capabilities by streamlining information access and exchange to enhance in-store customer care and workflow efficiencies. Deployed through Versity's open Android platform, Inventory360 is a cloud-based inventory management system designed to track, predict and re-order inventory in real-time. As needed, built-in condition monitoring sensors extend the offering by providing actionable supply chain information across the organization.
"We are extremely excited about this next level of partnership," explains Bhanu Morampudi, CTO at Kutir Mobility. "The Spectralink Versity platform is testing the boundaries of today's enterprise devices, and the certification of our solution on it will give our customers access to the data and teams they need—reliably and securely—while providing room for new services and capabilities that can lead to new levels of success in the future."
Partnering for success: Spectralink AIMS partner program
The successful partnership and joint solution offering of Spectralink and Kutir Mobility is just one of many successes made possible through Spectralink's Application Integration and Management Solutions (AIMS). Established in 2014, the AIMS program provides a collaborative environment for partners and Spectralink to work together to integrate and enrich solutions for enterprise customers in retail and other key industries.
"Spectralink is proud to support a vast ecosystem of application partners in the retail industry through our AIMS partnership program," said Andrew Duncan, VP of Product Management and Technology Solutions at Spectralink. "By working collaboratively with partners like Kutir Mobility, we're able to enrich and extend the capabilities of our devices to help retail organizations enhance customer care, improve workflow efficiency and fuel workforce productivity."
About Kutir Mobility
Kutir Mobility creates award winning business applications, enabling the transformation of the modern enterprise to meet the demands of the 21st century. Since 2010, Kutir Mobility has been enabling the enterprise transition to Android and iOS with intuitive, easy to use applications that reduce operational costs and increase customer satisfaction. Application migration trends increasingly require sensor enabled mobile applications capable of pushing actionable data into the supply chain and to satisfy the demands of evolving industry regulations. Whether customers require a custom application to be developed or an off-the shelve application enhanced, Kutir Mobility's applications are cloud enabled for scalability, security and rapid deployment. For more information visit https://www.kutirmobility.com/.
About Spectralink
Spectralink leads the enterprise mobility market with industry's most deployed mobility solution portfolio optimized for mission-critical healthcare, retail, manufacturing and hospitality applications. As the enterprises transition to mobile workflows, Spectralink is at the forefront of the industry transformation through its innovative end-to-end mobility portfolio. Designed for challenging RF environments, our mobile solutions enable enterprises to streamline their workflows and deliver a positive customer experience. To protect our customers' investments in UC platforms, we offer the best interoperability in the industry with the leading call control platforms. Since 1990, Spectralink has deployed millions of mobile devices worldwide – providing enterprises with the industry's most reliable, high quality and secure mobility solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.spectralink.com/.
