ConverSight.ai eager to present platform at 2019 Alexa World Fair

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more than 40 exhibitors and thousands of attendees prepare to descend on the Chattanooga Convention Center for the 2019 Alexa World Fair Jan. 15-17, an Indianapolis-based technology company looks forward to presenting its voice-based analytics & supply chain platform, ConverSight.ai.
During the three-day event, ConverSight.ai will share its innovative analytics and supply chain solution with attendees and companies looking to take the hassle, expense and lag-time out of reporting and business insights.
Through a simple natural language conversation, ConverSight.ai delivers reports and insights directly out of any data set including supply chain, financial, inventory or any other system. The intuitive interface and mobile flexibility make the information available whenever and wherever a user needs it.
MAVPAK, a packaging distributor, has been using the ConverSight.ai platform for the past six months, and the entire company has been impressed with the ease of use and cost savings it provides, says Director of Operations Nick Campbell.
"ConverSight has given our small company a tool that enables any of our business people to create customized reports, within seconds, that we have previously paid $350 - $500 per report," Campbell said. "Customized reports used to take 3-4 weeks to build. Now with ConverSight, we can access the same data, often times in graphical form within seconds."
Campbell likes that the platform offers any employee of the company an opportunity to access data immediately, simply through a spoken or typed question. No training is required, and the platform is so easy to use that newly onboarded employees can hit the ground running in terms of accessing information, he said.
"ConverSight is a MUST for any small- to medium-sized company," Campbell said. "The implementation of ConverSight provides the business access to key critical data to manage our business effectively, efficiently and with an unmatched cost for access to our data."
2018 was a big year for the team at ConverSight.ai. In addition to signing on its first group of paying clients, it garnered numerous honors, including being selected as one of five firms out of hundreds of applications for Gener8tor's gBeta program in the fall. There, the team received mentoring in all aspects of business and networking opportunities introducing them to partners and prospects.
In addition, ConverSight.ai exhibited at the Voice Summit in Newark in July, the Indy Big Data Conference in Indianapolis in September and numerous other conferences and trade shows throughout the country.
Looking to 2019, ConverSight.ai plans to increase its focus on attracting businesses looking to get the most out their data and educating prospects on the versatility and ease of use of natural language software, says ConverSight.ai Director of Sales Mike Rossetti.
"Every time we share a demo with a new prospect, without fail they see how easy it is to access their data and how much they're missing while they wait for expensive reports to be prepared," Rossetti said. "With ConverSight.ai, an employee asks a question or makes a request, and a chart, graph or answer is provided immediately. It's that simple."
Rossetti said the company looks forward to sharing the platform with visitors in Chattanooga and believes this is another opportunity to showcase how voice can simplify business operations and improve efficiency.
For more information, visit www.conversight.ai or call (812) 341-0200.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conversightai-eager-to-present-platform-at-2019-alexa-world-fair-300772639.html
SOURCE ConverSight.ai
