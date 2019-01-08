Mediscribes Brings Cutting-Edge Clinical Documentation to Premier's Healthcare Network

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediscribes Inc., a leader in health information management and medical transcription technologies, has been selected as a vendor by Premier Inc. (Contract Number: PP-SV-198). Through this partnership, Mediscribes will make its clinical documentation and transcription platform available to over 4,000 member hospitals, healthcare providers, and doctors in Premier's extensive network.
Premier is a pioneer in healthcare improvement, using new technologies, data, and analytics, and other collaborative solutions to enable cost-effective healthcare a possibility. Mediscribes will provide Premier member hospitals back-end and front-end speech recognition and other speech-to-text solutions at a discounted rate. At the same time, members are also guaranteed 99% quality documentation, fast turnaround times, and prompt customer support.
"We are very excited to be chosen as a Premier Contract Holder," said Krissy Scott, Regional Sales Manager at Mediscribes. "Mediscribes has a well-earned reputation for delivering red carpet customer service and incomparable medical transcription quality to all of our customers."
Mediscribes has successfully implemented its end-to-end clinical documentation platform for various hospitals and healthcare systems since 2004. Through the partnership with Premier, they recently provided quality transcription services for University Health System (UHS), one of the largest hospitals in the Premier network. Public Relations Manager at UHS Elizabeth Allen said, "Timely and accurate documentation is critically important in healthcare. When we were evaluating transcription service providers, we looked for a partner with a good history and a proven track record. Mediscribes was determined to be the best value during this process."
Mediscribes' comprehensive transcription platform includes tools that simplify the creation, sorting, and maintenance of electronic patient records. Its four main modules include a voice capture application, a file management system, a transcription tool for detailed report creation, and a portal for patient record maintenance and reference. Back-end and front-end speech recognition makes the transcription process seamless. Also, the HIPAA-compliant platform is cloud-based, making it lightweight, scalable, and compatible with existing infrastructure.
"Our transcription service has grown exponentially since 2004 as a result of our intense focus on transcription quality, turnaround-time and providing the industry's best customer support," Krissy Scott added.
About Mediscribes:
Based in Louisville, Mediscribes, Inc. is one of the fastest growing medical transcription service providers in the United States. Mediscribes is an ISO 9000-2001 certified company, offering cost-effective consolidated transcription solutions to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities since 2004. Mediscribes services strictly adhere to guidelines set by the Association for Healthcare Document Integrity (AHDI). For more information, please visit www.mediscribes.com.
About Premier:
Premier Inc. is a healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations. As an industry leader, Premier has created one of the most comprehensive databases of actionable data, clinical best practices, and efficiency improvement strategies. Premier's award-winning and revolutionary technologies enable members to collaborate more easily and efficiently. The goal of the Premier is to improve members' quality outcomes, while safely reducing costs. By engaging members and revealing new opportunities, Premier empower the alliance to improve the performance of healthcare organizations.
Media Contact:
Krissy Scott
Regional Sales Manager
Mediscribes, Inc.
Phone: (866) 473-5655
Email: [email protected]
www.mediscribes.com
12806 Townepark Way,
Louisville, KY 40243
Related Links
Mediscribes Company Corporate Presentation
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediscribes-brings-cutting-edge-clinical-documentation-to-premiers-healthcare-network-300774698.html
SOURCE Mediscribes, Inc.
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST