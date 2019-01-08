Forefront Telecare Closes Series A Funding, Announces New Chief Executive Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Telecare Inc. (Forefront), the leader in providing behavioral telehealth to vulnerable seniors in rural facilities across the United States, announced today that it has closed a Series A Preferred growth equity funding, led by Spring Lake Equity Partners and including the Ziegler Link●Age Fund. Ziegler's corporate finance group served as the company advisor for the raise. Forefront also announced that Rob Rebak, a 25-year healthcare industry veteran, joined as chief executive officer.
Forefront was formed in 2010 with the goal of delivering high-quality behavioral telehealth to Medicare populations in rural geographies where care options are limited, such as rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. A troubling report by the CDC titled "The State of Mental Health and Aging in America" found that at least 20 percent of Americans over 55 years old experience a mental health problem every year. And according to U.S. Census data from 2016, 75 percent of rural counties do not have a psychiatrist. These grim realities signal that a solution like Forefront can make a significant positive impact, as it has already done in 20 states.
"Today is what I call the era of 'mission-driven innovation' in healthcare. Forefront is one of the companies that truly views the technology-enabled care experience through the eyes of its patients, which was very appealing to me," said Mr. Rebak. "The company is laser-focused on helping some of the most vulnerable among us, our struggling seniors, to cope with challenges that those living in our cities also deal with - depression, anxiety, dementia and thoughts of suicide. In rural communities, these challenges are magnified significantly by the lack of relevant clinicians. I admire what Forefront has done to address these problems of access, quality, cost and integration, and am very excited to begin our next chapter."
The company plans to use the Series A investment to grow its nationwide network of telepsychiatry and related providers, further develop its HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform and expand into new states.
"We are delighted to welcome Rob Rebak to lead our company into the next stage of growth," said Merritt Widen and Phil Knudsen, co-founders of Forefront. "We couldn't be more proud of our entire team and angel investors who helped us navigate the pioneering stages of the telehealth industry. We appreciate the services of Ziegler corporate finance and the commitment from Spring Lake and the Ziegler Link●Age Fund to help us take advantage of the tremendous opportunity that lies before us."
"Forefront's talented team is focused on delivering its high-quality, cost-effective behavioral telehealth programs to more facilities and patients in need. We are proud to support this important mission and we are excited to add Rob Rebak to this talented and dedicated team," said Jeff Williams, partner at Spring Lake Equity Partners.
Mr. Rebak is a 25-year healthcare industry veteran and brings a broad range of strategic and operational experiences from Fortune 500 companies to early-stage ventures within the life science, HCIT and digital health industries. Prior to Forefront, he was president and CEO of AbleTo, a behavioral telehealth platform, and CEO and chairman of QualityHealth, a digital patient acquisition and engagement platform. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rebak held leadership and commercial positions at Pfizer, Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb.
About Forefront Telecare Inc.
Forefront is a pioneer and U.S. leader in the delivery of behavioral health services via our unique HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform which incorporates software, hardware and comprehensive service protocols developed over years in the field. Our national provider network of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and other behavioral health professionals work with Forefront to serve the behavioral health needs of our clients and patients. Through flexible scheduling technology, logistics and management systems combined with our deep behavioral health experience, Forefront is able to create solutions that effectively integrate with existing client systems and workflows.
About Spring Lake Equity Partners
Spring Lake Equity Partners is a Boston-based venture capital firm. We partner with management to make later-stage venture/earlier-stage growth equity investments in technology companies with proven products, scalable business models and compelling risk/reward opportunities. Founded in 2013, the four founding partners of Spring Lake have worked together for over 18 years.
Media Contact:
Phil Knudsen
Phone: 510-225-0605
Email: [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forefront-telecare-closes-series-a-funding-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-300774620.html
SOURCE Forefront Telecare Inc.
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST