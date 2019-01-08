Polarity Receives IBM PartnerWorld's Ready for IBM Security Intelligence Validation

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
FARMINGTON, Conn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polarity, the memory augmentation platform that makes teams smarter, today announced it has received IBM PartnerWorld's Ready for IBM Security Intelligence designation to enhance security teams with increased data awareness and recall. As a result, Polarity has been validated to integrate with IBM Security products to help better protect customers around the world.
The collaboration enables mutual users to gain real-time awareness via on-screen overlays of the intelligence available in IBM's leading cyber security solutions including IBM QRadar, X-Force Exchange, and Resilient.
"We are excited to team up with IBM to help customers access information as if they had memorized all the historical context and intelligence data in the IBM suite of security solutions," said Joseph Rivela, Chief Strategy Officer of Polarity.
Additional Details:
1. QRadar SIEM
IBM QRadar allows users to ingest data from anywhere and applies advanced analytics to detect and prioritize threats. The Polarity integration for QRadar overlays information from QRadar to allow an analyst to leverage correlations related to potential threats being investigated.
2. X-Force Exchange
IBM X-Force Exchange is a leading cloud-based threat intelligence sharing platform designed to help your security team research, collaborate, and act on threat intelligence. The Polarity integration for X-Force Exchange overlays X-Force Exchange threat intelligence on your screen as it relates to indicators under investigation by an analyst.
3. Resilient Incident Response Platform
The Resilient Incident Response Platform (IRP) with Intelligent Orchestration dramatically accelerates response to cybersecurity threats. The Polarity integration for Resilient IRP ensures incident response teams have historical information easily at hand and enables teams to update incidents without ever leaving the platform or tools they are working in. The integration also provides the capability to quickly pivot into the Resilient platform from Polarity.
The Ready for IBM Security Intelligence alliance is designed to promote technology collaboration and integration to expand and enhance security coverage, collapse silos of information, and increase situational awareness and insights. With the PartnerWorld program and Ready for Security Intelligence validation, IBM supports collaboration with its Business Partners to enable the integration of product capabilities and improved security capabilities for mutual customers.
About Polarity
Polarity has found that humans are good at analysis but bad at recall. Whether it's a cyber analyst looking for threats, a financial analyst doing research, or anyone else in need of increased data awareness - Polarity improves decision making and reduces mistakes by allowing users to capture, recall, and share intelligence across any workflow.
Users annotate any string with information worth sharing or remembering creating a shared collective memory. Annotations could be notes on a customer, evidence from an investigation, or intelligence on a threat. Polarity then recognizes the annotated information on a user's screen at the pixel level and incorporates those annotations into an actual heads-up display (or HUD) for the user's desktop. The collective memory created by Polarity captures institutional knowledge, improves and speeds decision making, and reduces critical mistakes in analysis.
In addition to the collective memory, the Polarity user community has built over 60 integrations with most of them open sourced for the whole community to use. When users subscribe to integration data they are able to leverage that data as part of the HUD across all of their tools and workflows giving them superhuman data awareness and recall.
For more information, please visit https://polarity.io/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polarity-receives-ibm-partnerworlds-ready-for-ibm-security-intelligence-validation-300774176.html
SOURCE Polarity
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST