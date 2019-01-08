Keypoint Intelligence Analysts Honor Printers and MFPs from Four Vendors with Pick Awards

|By PR Newswire
FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world's leading world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced its Pick award recipients in the Printer/MFP category, with the accolades going to stellar devices from Brother, Canon, Lexmark, and Sharp. Awarded twice annually for office equipment, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in Buyers Lab's extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.
The BLI Winter 2019 Printer/MFP Pick awards go to the following exceptional devices*:
BROTHER HL-L3230CDW/HL-L3270CDW/HL-L3290CDW
Outstanding Color Printer for Small and Home Offices
BROTHER MFC-J6945DW
Outstanding Tabloid Inkjet All-in-One
BROTHER MFC-L3770CDW/MFC-L3750CDW
Outstanding Color MFP for Small and Home Offices
CANON IMAGECLASS MF264DW/MF267DW/MF269DW
Outstanding Personal MFP
LEXMARK CX421ADN
Outstanding Color MFP for Small Workgroups
LEXMARK CX522ADE
Outstanding Color MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups
LEXMARK MS321/MX321 SERIES
Outstanding Printer/MFP for Small and Home Offices
LEXMARK MS421/MX421 SERIES
Outstanding Printer/MFP for Small Workgroups
LEXMARK MS521/MX521 SERIES
Outstanding Printer/MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups
LEXMARK MS620/MX622 SERIES
Outstanding Printer/MFP for Large Workgroups
LEXMARK MX722 SERIES
Outstanding Departmental MFP
LEXMARK MX820 SERIES
Outstanding MFP for Enterprise Environments
SHARP MX-B355W
Outstanding MFP for SMBs
- Not all products are sold in all regions.
BROTHER'S COLOR MODELS PROVIDE BIG VALUE FOR LOW-VOLUME USERS
"Despite their low cost and compact design, the Brother color printers and MFPs we tested are loaded with productivity-enhancing features like Brother Web Connect," said Marlene Orr, Keypoint Intelligence's Director of Printer & MFP Analysis. "The affordably priced Brother HL-L3200 series and the sister MFC-L3700 MFP series provide outstanding business color, perfect reliability, and ease of use for small and home office users. And for those who need an 11"-x-17" printer, the MFC-J6945 is a great choice, offering low cost color output, with up to two years worth of ink in the box."
CANON WINS WITH ENTRY-LEVEL MONOCHROME MFP
"All of the models in the imageCLASS MF260 family offer outstanding ease of use in a compact, affordable design," said Keypoint Intelligence Senior Test Technician Tony Maceri. "Despite a low upfront cost, the imageCLASS MF260 series includes features like automatic duplexing, intuitive menus to quickly and easily program jobs, support for mobile print apps, and a standard wireless interface, you've got a great little desktop MFP that's ideal for low-volume users."
LEXMARK DELIVERS PRODUCTIVITY AND VALUE AT EVERY LEVEL
"From SMB to large enterprise environments, there is an outstanding printer or MFP from Lexmark that will perfectly meet the needs of business users," said Orr. "Lexmark's printers and MFPs deliver excellent reliability, outstanding quality, class-leading speeds, and unparalleled ease of use, thanks to their intuitive design and large customizable touchscreens. And once you factor in the array of available workflow software and low running costs, it's easy to see why Lexmark's portfolio of printer and MFPs took home BLI Pick awards."
SHARP'S INTUITIVE DESIGN BOOSTS COLLABORATION AND LOWERS COSTS FOR SMBS
"In spite of its incredibly low cost of ownership, the Sharp MX-B355W delivers peak performance, with exceptional reliability, fast speeds, robust scan functionality and seamless integration with network applications and cloud services, thanks to Sharp OSA," said Kaitlin Shaw, Keypoint Intelligence's Editor of Printer and A4 MFP Analysis. "And because Sharp Cloud Connect lets users scan to and print from numerous popular cloud-based services, collaboration is easier than ever, so users can be even more productive."
Stay tuned for our announcements of more prestigious awards!
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9: Copier MFP, Printer/MFP, and Scanner Line of the Year awards
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE - BUYERS LAB
Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.
For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry's resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. In a landscape that's ever evolving, we change with it.
ABOUT BUYERS LAB PICK AWARDS
Buyers Lab Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards, as they are based on rigorous testing, including an extensive durability assessment and evaluation of key attributes such as usability, image quality, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab's Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and our Certificate of Reliability, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.
