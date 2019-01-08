npm Appoints Bryan Bogensberger as Chief Executive Officer

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 10:01 AM EST
npm, Inc., the open source JavaScript developer tools provider and operator of the world’s largest software registry, today announced the appointment of Bryan Bogensberger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Bogensberger will partner with npm founder Isaac Z. Schlueter, who will continue to set the company’s product vision in his new role as Chief Product Officer.
“Growing npm from a side project into a critical piece of the technology landscape has been amazing,” said Schlueter. “As we focus on the commercialization efforts that continue to make this resource sustainable, Bryan’s experience leading teams and building businesses in open source will prove invaluable. I’m excited to focus my attention on the sorts of projects I love most: designing systems and tools to reduce friction for JavaScript developers everywhere.”
Before joining npm, Inc., Bogensberger spent three years as CEO and co-founder of Inktank, a leading provider of scale-out, open source storage systems that was acquired by Red Hat, Inc. for $175 million in 2014. He also has served as vice president of business strategy at DreamHost, vice president of marketing at Joyent, and CEO and co-founder of Reasonablysmart, which Joyent acquired in 2009. Bogensberger is an Executive Fellow of The Lazaridis Institute, which empowers Canadian technology firms to scale rapidly into globally competitive enterprises, and acts as an advisor to numerous companies and organizations including Hockeystick.co, HMC INQ and others.
“npm’s foundational role in the JavaScript ecosystem is unparalleled. The company provides approximately 97 percent of the JavaScript code that makes it into modern day applications,” said Bogensberger. “This central position in the software development ecosystem means that npm is poised to create tremendous value for both the open source community and for our enterprise customers. This opportunity to offer value and to build a globally recognized business is exactly why I joined npm.”
npm, Inc. serves over one billion requests for JavaScript packages per day to approximately 11 million developers worldwide. With 875,000 packages stored in the public npm Registry, the company is the foundation for the world’s JavaScript and TypeScript development and is driving the popularity/adoption of platforms and frameworks including React, AngularJS, Angular, Vue and Node.js.
npm, Inc. also provides 100 percent of the Global 2000 with the JavaScript code they need to build their JavaScript applications. npm’s Enterprise platform enables these organizations to reap the benefits of open source JavaScript while still developing secure and compliant applications.
Companies interested in exploring how to professionalize JavaScript development and become more efficient and secure can learn more at https://www.npmjs.com.
Individuals interested in learning more about and contributing to open-source npm projects may learn more at https://npm.community.
Open employment opportunities at npm, Inc. are available at https://www.npmjs.com/jobs.
About npm, Inc.
npm, Inc., founded in Oakland, California, in 2014 by Isaac Z. Schlueter and Laurie Voss, maintains the npm package manager for JavaScript and operates the world’s largest software registry. Created in 2009 as an open-source package manager for Node.js, npm has been embraced by millions of developers worldwide for client- and server-side applications as diverse as IoT, mobile development, financial services and aerospace. More than 150,000 companies, including BBC, Coinbase, eBay, Electronic Arts, Nvidia and Slack, rely on npm’s products and services to reduce developer friction and build amazing things.
