Innit Launches Smart Kitchen Platform on Google Assistant Smart Displays

|
|January 8, 2019 10:02 AM EST
CES 2019 - FoodTech Live — Innit has built a new Action for the Google Home Hub and Smart Displays with the Google Assistant to bolster consumers in the Smart Kitchen. Innit worked with the Google Assistant team to provide consumers with unprecedented confidence and assistance in the kitchen, including personalized meal recommendations, hands-free step-by-step video guidance, and orchestration of cooking programs on connected appliances. The Innit Action on Google is available immediately - just say “Hey Google, talk to Innit” to get started. Innit has also been named a 2019 CES Innovation Award honoree in the Software and Mobile Apps category.
Innit has built a new Action for the Google Home Hub and Smart Displays with the Google Assistant to bolster consumers in the Smart Kitchen. (Photo: Business Wire)
Innit is the first open smart kitchen platform to enable deeply personalized food recommendations, coupled with automated precision cooking, enabling incredible everyday cooking results with a single touch or voice command. Innit has built a broad partner ecosystem including four of the top six appliance companies and three of the top four food companies, and the joint solution connects them into a rich hands-free consumer experience on Google Smart Displays.
"One of the major trends we expect in 2019 will be the growing adoption of multimodal voice/video interfaces in the kitchen," said Michael Wolf, founder of the Smart Kitchen Summit. "The Google Assistant partnership with Innit, which enables features like guided cooking through voice interactions on the Google Hub smart display, is an example of the type of integration that we expect to give this market continued momentum."
Consumers don’t need any smart appliances to get started -- they can simply “talk to Innit” on their Smart Display with the Google Assistant to get step-by-step guidance for everyday cooking. Innit leverages the Assistant and acts as a “culinary GPS” system, calculating steps for each meal and helping home chefs create amazing results while minimizing preparation time. Downloading the Innit mobile app enables additional advanced features, including personalized nutrition, customized meal planning, smart shopping lists, and integration with multiple brands of non-connected and connected kitchen appliances.
“Smart Displays deliver seamless assistance to help people simplify their lives, and we are excited to leverage the Google Assistant to unlock powerful new capabilities in the kitchen,” said Kevin Brown, CEO and co-founder at Innit. “Innit helps consumers through every stage of the food journey, from planning and shopping to preparing and cooking. Cooking with Innit on Smart Displays provides an effortless, hands-free experience for busy home chefs, delivering help at just the right time. We’re passionate about helping people eat and live better.”
ABOUT INNIT
Silicon Valley-based Innit has developed the world's first Connected Food Platform, which simplifies the entire food journey for consumers. Realizing and leading the vision of the Innit is a centralized hub that integrates a disjointed food system by focusing on the way individuals want to eat. Combining the strengths of its partners' products and services with its platform, Innit provides a personalized, connected, and confidence-building consumer experience across the eating ritual. For more information, visit www.innit.com.
