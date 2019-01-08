Sprint Announces Greenville, S.C. as World's First Smart City with Curiosity™ IoT Powered by 5G

|By PR Newswire
|January 8, 2019 10:04 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Greenville, South Carolina will work with Sprint (NYSE: S) to build out smart city infrastructure and ecosystem, set to leverage the power of 5G and the ground-breaking Sprint Curiosity™ IoT. The announcement, made at CES® 2019, entails the installation of innovative Massive MIMO technology, dedicated IoT network technology and more across the city.
"Greenville government officials and staff are placing their trust in Sprint to power what will be one of the most forward-thinking smart city ecosystems on the planet, leveraging the power of Sprint mobile 5G and Curiosity IoT networks to bring smart city use cases to life," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president, IoT & product development at Sprint. "We are proud to be supporting the fourth fastest growing city in the country to develop the infrastructure of the future."
Concepts will be a reality with 5G network and "micropositioning" technology enabling connected vehicles, autonomous drones and any other smart machines to operate, navigate and react in real time, in a dedicated area of the city. Leading companies including Smart Greenville, W8less and LG, among others, are working together to bring exciting ideas to life. Together, new technology in the city will attract digital start-ups and research and development in autonomous, AI and robotics.
"Cities used to invest in roads, rails and airports; the infrastructure of the future to attract investment is digital," said Knox White, Mayor of Greenville, S.C. "Sprint's Curiosity IoT with mobile 5G is readying cities to attract the business of the future."
Curiosity™ IoT with 5G: Driving the Connected Device Revolution
Sprint 5G and Curiosity are creating the new standard in IoT which features device data intelligence, over-the-air device management and chip-to-cloud security. When coupled with Sprint's blazing-fast, high-capacity mobile 5Gservice, Curiosity IoT's dedicated, distributed and virtualized IoT core network will be capable of supporting artificial intelligence, robotics, edge computing, autonomous vehicles and other IoT systems requiring extreme low-latency and high-bandwidth.
For more information on Sprint Curiosity™ IoT or to schedule briefings with Sprint executives, contact [email protected].
About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-announces-greenville-sc-as-worlds-first-smart-city-with-curiosity-iot-powered-by-5g-300774706.html
SOURCE Sprint
