OjO Electric Launches First Ever Sit-down Electric Scooter Rideshare Program in Austin

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 10:07 AM EST
OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OjO Electric, LLC, (www.ojoelectric.com) a Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions company, announced they will provide the first ever commute-focused electric scooter rideshare in Austin, Texas in partnership with Austin Commuter Scooter, LLC, a subsidiary of Bike Share of Austin, the operator of the Austin B-cycle System.
"OjO Electric is taking shared-use scooters to the next level, greatly improving the accessibility and range of scooters with our groundbreaking commuter scooter, equipped with a seat, so riders can stand or sit," said Max Smith, CEO of OjO Electric. "This is truly a scooter for everyone."
OjO is committed to collaborating with local governments to protect the public's right-of-way while providing first and last mile mobility solutions. Built for the bike lane and streets, off sidewalks and away from pedestrians, the OjO scooter is a safe, sustainable and structurally sound scooter for today's expanding rideshare market. OjO has a swappable 48-volt lithium ion battery that allows it to go 50 miles on a full charge. In addition, the patented and powerful HyperGear hub motor propels the OjO scooter to bike-lane-legal top speeds of 20mph. In Austin, the OjO scooter will debut with a top speed of 20 mph to comply with City of Austin Transportation Department regulations. OjO has the ability to control speeds and geo-fence locations with CalAmp telematics and its newly developed application technology.
"We are excited to help bring OjO's innovative scooter to market and provide a scooter that current riders and the rest of us can ride comfortably," said Elliott McFadden, Executive Director of Bike Share of Austin, the parent company of Austin Commuter Scooter (ACS). "We think it says a lot about Austin that OjO would decide to make this its first launch market, and we are happy to provide our operational expertise and first rate customer service to make it a success."
OjO and ACS will share data on scooter usage and ride trends, which is possible with the scooter's on-board telemetry with live-feed data transmission to share vehicle performance and information. This will help optimize the performance as well as address any potential maintenance issues. This functionality is in line with OjO's mandate to ensure maximum rider safety and superior user experience. Additionally, unlike other scooter offerings, the OjO includes audible feedback through on-board speakers. This includes navigation, traffic alerts, construction zones, geo-fence approaches, speed reduction zone alerts and nearby docking location alerts. Users will also be able to connect via Bluetooth and play stored or streaming music through the on-board speakers.
"ACS understanding of the local Austin market and expertise in hands-on deployments makes this unique partnership the ideal launching pad for OjO's entry into scooter rideshare in the country's 11th largest city," said Max Smith. "Our OjO scooter is unique -- it's unlike anything the rideshare scooter market has seen and our rider experience is the safest on the streets."
ACS will provide operational support to OjO with boots on the ground in Austin and oversee OjO scooter deployment, balancing, service, repair and 24/7 customer service telephone support line. ACS will work with OjO to determine optimal neighborhood deployments, plus conduct local market research to aid in further product development by OjO.
"Launching this electric rideshare scooter program in Austin continues our mission to provide sustainable mobility solutions that service the public's transportation needs while reducing carbon emissions and congestion in and around Austin," McFadden said. "OjO is a terrific choice for the rideshare market and will further improve the personal mobility options available to Austin residents and visitors."
About Austin Commuter Scooter, LLC
Austin Commuter Scooter is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bike Share of Austin, a local non-profit that operates the Austin B-cycle system. Under BSA's management, Austin B-cycle has been a nationally recognized bike share system, growing the system from 11 to 76 stations and setting U.S. records for ridership. BSA under its subsidiary Austin Commuter Scooter brings a half-decade of operational expertise and shared-use industry leadership to the launch of OjO Electric's innovative shared-use product.
About OjO Electric, LLC
OjO Electric is a Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) mobility solutions company creating products and services for first and last mile transportation solutions. OjO's vision is to create a sustainable mobility eco-system connecting people, cities and businesses with our services. The platform is built with open API's to allow for integration with partners and offer multi-modal solutions. With patented designs, manufacturing and distribution for electric scooters, OjO is a vertically integrated company. The OjO original electric scooter has a range of 50 miles, and top speed of 20 mph making it a safe, fun, and reliable means of transportation.
OjO Contact: Melanie Wine, [email protected]
Austin Commuter Scooter Contact: Elliott McFadden, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ojo-electric-launches-first-ever-sit-down-electric-scooter-rideshare-program-in-austin-300773137.html
SOURCE OjO Electric
