Voicify to be a silver sponsor at the 2019 Alexa Conference in Chattanooga, Tennessee

|
|January 8, 2019 10:07 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify (www.voicify.com), a voice experience platform provider, announced that they will be attending as a Silver Sponsor of The 2019 Alexa Conference, Jan. 15-17, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN.
Jason Fields, Chief Strategy Officer of Voicify said, "We are honored to be a part of this year's Alexa Conference. The event brings together a vast group of great minds, all who share a similar passion for the future of voice technology. We're looking forward to gaining the value of interacting with some of the other market-leading companies, as well as discussing our voice experience platform and industry expertise with attendees."
The 2019 Alexa Conference, presented by VoiceFirst.FM, is the largest Alexa-centric event and one of the top voice technology events in the world. Over 600 attendees from more than 12 countries are expected to attend the conference, where the best-in-class products, services, ecosystems, and tools for Alexa developers will be showcased. The event is geared toward executives, marketers, developers, and strategists who work with Amazon.
Voicify's Chief Technology Officer, Nick Laidlaw, will be co-presenting at the conference with Amy Starnes, Director of Digital Engagement at Best Friends Animal Society. The two will present a case study on Best Friend's experience creating a voice application using Voicify's Voice Experience Platform.
About Voicify and the Company's Voice Experience Management Platform™
Voicify is the market leader in voice experience management software that combines voice optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights.
The Voicify Voice Experience Platform™ enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.
Once brands have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Platform, brand authors can administer voice content within the Voicify Voice Content Management System™. The Voice Content Management System™ offers an intuitive interface that allows non-technical personnel to create, modify, and remove content for a voice application. This allows brands to create and maintain voice experiences that are more dynamic and engaging.
To learn more about Voicify or to schedule a demo of the Company's Voice Experience Platform™ please visit www.voicify.com.
Voicify's Alexa Conference Press Kit can be found at http://alexaconference.vporoom.com/Voicify.
