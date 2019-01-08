A Tree of Me Launches New App Developed by Shift3 Technologies, For Connecting Families Through Video

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019 10:13 AM EST
FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift3 Technologies (Shift3), a developer of custom enterprise software, today announced the launch of A Tree of Me, a new mobile app designed to capture, share and view family tree videos.
In 2018, 2.38 billion people are expected to stream or download video content via a mobile device. With smartphones already the most common method used to capture home videos, A Tree of Me is the ideal platform for collecting and viewing family memories. The new mobile social network leverages the smartphone to upload, share and connect with loved ones, all in an easy-to-navigate app.
"Video connects with people in a way that few other mediums are capable, but the lack of privacy and security of many social networks keeps many from freely sharing family video content," said Todd and Nancy Thompson, Co-founders, A Tree of Me. "A Tree of Me gives an intimate method for sharing those memories on a platform that will never include ads or sell user information. We had the vision for this unique digital time capsule, and Shift3 was able to bring it to life."
"Shift3 specializes in working with clients from inception to completion, to create custom software that can tackle any technical challenge," said JP Prendergast, Sr. Business Development Manager, Shift3 Technologies. "For A Tree of Me, we built an innovative social platform designed to share large video files in the mobile channel. As video becomes the primary method for capturing special family moments, this app allows families to pass on their legacies in the digital era like nothing else on the market."
To use A Tree of Me, simply download the app for free by visiting atreeofme.com, iTunes or Google Play. Then import images and videos from your mobile gallery or capture new photos and videos through the app. Users can connect with loved ones on the app to share content, or build their own digital archive of treasured memories.
About Shift3 Technologies
Shift3 Technologies (Shift3), a Bitwise company, builds custom enterprise software, apps and websites that deliver results. The perfect domestic blend of talent and cost, Shift3 provides inspiring custom software development service to the most challenging projects. Focusing on enterprise systems, Shift3's specialization includes automation, expansion, integration, modernization and installation. For info on custom software solutions, visit www.shift3tech.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-tree-of-me-launches-new-app-developed-by-shift3-technologies-for-connecting-families-through-video-300772790.html
SOURCE Shift3 Technologies
