From Ethiopian Refugee Camp to Harvard and Beyond: Mawi Asgedom to Keynote at LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference

|
|January 8, 2019 10:15 AM EST
LearnLaunch and co-host MIT Office of Open Learning are proud to announce that Mawi Asgedom, author of Of Beetles and Angels and CEO of Mawi Learning, will join Across Boundaries as a keynote speaker on the subject of “Social Emotional Learning in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.” Join Asgedom, five keynotes, over 150 speakers in 50 breakout sessions, student showcases, startups, and more in Boston on January 31 and February 1, 2019 for the 7th annual LearnLaunch Across Boundaries Conference, New England’s premier edtech event.
“Across Boundaries participants tell us they love the authentic conversation of people with varied backgrounds, the scale, and the connections they make. Digital transformation is happening in all sectors and the LearnLaunch community is driving it in education,” said Eileen Rudden, Co-Founder and Board Chair at LearnLaunch. “The theme of Across Boundaries this year is 'Education and Economic Mobility.’ Mawi Asgedom exemplifies the power and the possibility of education to transform lives and create value for the economy.”
Mawi Asgedom arrived in the U.S. as a refugee from Ethiopia and experienced firsthand the transformative power of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) as it helped propel him to a scholarship to Harvard University and becoming an edtech entrepreneur. Mawi Learning provides scalable SEL solutions to help all students achieve a trajectory of success. He will speak alongside a distinguished group of keynotes:
- Ryan Craig, Managing Director at University Ventures: Education Meets Employment
- Melina Uncapher, Assistant Professor, UCSF: How Can Learning Engineering Be Applied In Schools?
- Dr. Pamela Moran, Executive Director of the Virginia School Consortium for Learning, and Ira Socol, Senior Provocateur and Learning Environment Specialist, Socol Moran Partners: How to Roadmap Your Journey to Innovation, Creating a Culture of Innovation and Contagious Creativity
- Debbie Cavalier, SVP of Online Learning at the Berklee School of Music/CEO of Berklee Online: How to Build a Higher Ed Online Powerhouse
Over 1,300 edtech stakeholders - including educators, entrepreneurs, industry representatives, students, and investors - will explore the cutting-edge innovations that are transforming learning and the business of the education sector. With sessions on topics ranging from megatrends in higher education to AR/VR applications for learning, Across Boundaries brings the world of education innovation to Boston.
The LearnLaunch Accelerator is hosting its eighth Demo Day at Across Boundaries. The event marks the official end to the Accelerator program and features 9 emerging edtech companies spanning early ed, k-12, higher ed, and workforce education.
Accelerator companies were selected from around the world and include founders from Israel, France, Mozambique and the US. Companies include:
- Orbit, an AR/VR STEM learning platform founded by two female entrepreneurs from Pakistan
- Curio Learning, a content curation system created by the Kentucky teacher of the year
- Beagle Learning, a platform providing critical thinking support in online learning discussion groups at universities like Arizona State.
Their presentations will discuss their market, product, traction, and where they’re headed in the next 6-12 months.
Register today at http://bit.ly/AcrossBoundaries or learn more about Across Boundaries at http://learnlaunch.org/2019conference/.
About LearnLaunch
LearnLaunch catalyzes a community that drives innovation to transform learning and increase achievement. Our education innovation ecosystem mobilizes educators, entrepreneurs, learners, investors, and industry affiliates. A nonprofit, LearnLaunch offers learning opportunities, support services, the MAPLE Consortium, a school pilot network and the LearnLaunch Campus edtech co-working space. We believe in expanding access to learning that is engaging, personalized, and effective. Edtech is a critical component of achieving this vision at scale.
https://learnlaunch.org
@LearnLaunch #LearnLaunch2019
