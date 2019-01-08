Core Scientific Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Scientific today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies, and provides the infrastructure that powers our customers' AI and Blockchain results. Deploying the latest GPU advances, Core Scientific provides on-demand AI that scales to massive data sets and delivers computational performance for the most complex of deep learning challenges. Core Scientific's diversified datacenters are engineered to be at the forefront of the extreme thermodynamic and power loads that AI and Blockchain solutions require.
The NVIDIA Inception program brings together a wide range of technical know-how and capabilities needed for Core Scientific to provide on-demand AI solutions that are scalable, secure and tuned to the needs of the most innovative start-ups in the AI community.
Core Scientific's CEO, Kevin Turner said: "We're enabling our customers to immediately take advantage of the most advanced computing solutions for deep learning and artificial intelligence. The on-demand AI in our GPU-accelerated cloud is a step-change in performance for customers."
NVIDIA's Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.
About Core Scientific, https://www.corescientific.com/
Core Scientific is a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain hosting, transaction processing and application development. In an increasingly distributed and connected world, we believe Blockchain and AI will fundamentally change the way information is processed, shared and stored across a range of industries. Lead by a team that has a 10+ year AI success story, Core Scientific provides custom hosting solutions at scale.
Core Scientific is pioneering new innovations and best practices in the AI and Blockchain landscape, with advanced capabilities operating infrastructure at scale. Our platform is trusted by large-scale partners around the world to deliver reliable solutions that quickly adapt to dynamic market conditions.
