Educational Insights Unveils New Coding Robot, Artie 3000™ And A Partnership With American Mensa At CES 2019

|January 8, 2019 10:17 AM EST
GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coding meets creativity in Artie 3000™, a new coding robot for kids from Educational Insights debuting at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. In a recent survey conducted by Educational Insights and American Mensa, it was found that 96% of parents surveyed stated they believe coding principles will help kids regardless of their future career paths. The need and interest for a robot like Artie has never been higher. Artie helps making coding approachable for every child - from Mensa members to kids who simply love to draw.
Meet ARTIE at CES Unveiled
Artie 3000 is a drawing robot that helps kids learn to code. They can imagine simple or complex drawings and designs, and translate them into "drag and drop" code on any device. Kids then get to experience the payoff of watching Artie draw what's been coded, line by line, moving forward, backward, and spinning in any direction while lifting and lowering four thin-tip, colored markers. With a built-in WiFi server, Artie is compatible with any desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smart device with no need for an internet connection to play. In addition to freeform coding, Artie comes pre-programmed with a variety of designs like numbers and letters, shapes, games, and line-art for coloring.
Artie 3000 is noted for its unique ability to foster critical coding skills through artistic inspiration and expression. American Mensa, the world-renowned society for high-IQ individuals, has partnered with Educational Insights due to the unique skills that Artie helps teach kids. Artie will be the first robot and only the third character to ever receive an honorary Mensa card, following in the footsteps of Lisa Simpson and Mr. Peabody.
"American Mensa and the Mensa Foundation value the importance of coding in helping kids achieve to their greatest potential in this day and age," said Trevor S. Mitchell, MBA, CEO, American Mensa. "We have fallen in love with ARTIE due to the robot's unique ability to help develop these skills, but through artistic expression, which is too often missing in the areas of technology and coding."
Educational Insights has collaborated with Mensa For Kids and there will be ARTIE activities available on the Mensa website in early 2019 to develop learning activities and STEAM-based challenges that spark curiosity in coding through creativity. These activities, perfect for professional educators and parents alike, are all downloadable at www.codewithartie.com.
Artie's release couldn't be more timely, with an increased emphasis on STEM learning and its artistic counterpart, STEAM. Coding with Artie 3000 encourages both sides of the brain, building left-brain skills like basic programming, geometry, and math, while creating cool, colorful designs engages the right side of the brain.
Trevor Mitchell will be moderating a panel at CES entitled "Cracking the Coding Question, Why Learn to Code?" on Thursday, January 10th at 9:40 a.m. Educational Insight's Janene Russell, Product Development Manager, will participate in the panel, speaking to some of the many ways coding can teach kids to experiment while providing the confidence to make mistakes and iterate.
Artie 3000 is designed for kids ages 7-12 and will be available in the spring of 2019 for an MSRP of $69.99. The product will be on display at the Living in Digital Times/Kids At Play Area of the CES Show in Booth #44170, Sands Expo Center.
Learn more at CodeWithArtie.com.
About Educational Insights:
Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights is the creator of award-winning toys and games backed by a playful promise to provide new experiences that ignite passion and fuel kid creativity and imagination. For more than 50 years, our award-winning toys and games have helped kids around the world embrace their originality, celebrate their differences, and pursue their very best selves. Learn more about how we are igniting the spark in every child at www.EducationalInsights.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN MENSA:
American Mensa is an organization open to anyone who scores in the top 2 percent on an accepted standardized intelligence test. Mensa has more than 50,000 members in the United States and more than 130,000 members globally. For more information about American Mensa, visit americanmensa.org.
