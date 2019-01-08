FLIR bringt Wärmekamera für selbstfahrende Autos und neues Wärmebild-Monokular für die Fahrzeugreparatur auf den Markt

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 10:23 AM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) kündigte heute zwei Wärmebildkameras für die Automobilindustrie, sein Wärmebild-Entwicklungskit (Automotive Development Kit, ADK™) für die Entwicklung selbstfahrender Autos sowie eine tragbare diagnostische Wärmebildkamera für Autobegeisterte und -fachkräfte, die FLIR TG275, an.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005724/de/
FLIR’s second generation all-weather thermal-vision automotive development kit (ADK) augments other autonomous vehicle sensors and offers the redundancy needed to improve safety. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLIR stellte weiterhin ein mit Wärmebildfunktionalität ausgestattetes, modernisiertes selbstfahrendes Testfahrzeug vor, das nachweist, wie Wärmebildkameras die Sicherheit fortschrittlicher Fahrassistenzsysteme (advanced driver-assistance systems, ADAS) verbessern und Leistungsdefizite autonomer Fahrzeuge (AF) der Zukunft ausgleichen können. Die neuen Kameras sowie das autonome Testfahrzeug mit FLIR Wärmebildtechnik werden diese Woche auf der amerikanischen Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 im Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Three, Standnummer 31166, präsentiert.
FLIR ADK der nächsten Generation
Die nächste Generation des Wärmebild-ADKs mit einer zentralen, hoch auflösenden FLIR Boson Wärmebildkamera soll Fahrzeughersteller, Direktlieferanten und Wegbereiter der Automobilindustrie unterstützen, die ADAS-Sicherheit und selbstfahrenden Fahrzeugen zu verbessern. Zusammen mit maschinell erlernten Algorithmen zur Objektklassifizierung liefert das ADK kritische Daten aus dem fernen Infrarotanteil des elektromagnetischen Spektrums, um die Entscheidungsfindung für autonome Fahrzeuge in häufigen Situationen wie Dunkelheit, Schatten, blendende Sonne, Nebel, Rauch oder Dunst zu verbessern, in denen es mit anderen Sensoren oft Probleme gibt. Das Wärmebild-ADK vergrößert die gesamte Sensorreihe und bietet die Redundanz, die zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit autonomer Fahrzeuge notwendig ist.
Das neue ADK ist nach Schutzart IP67 eingestuft und enthält jetzt eine integrierte, beheizte Windschutzscheibe zur verbesserten Leistung bei All-Wettertests. Es ist außerdem mit einem Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL), USB und Ethernet-Anbindung für eine einfachere Integration ausgestattet. Das FLIR ADK ist unter www.flir.com/adk erhältlich.
Das autonome FLIR Testfahrzeug
FLIR stellt auch das erste mit Wärmebildkamera ausgestattete, im Handel erhältliche Testfahrzeug der Branche aus. Seine zahlreichen FLIR ADK-Kameras ermöglichen eine 360°-Sicht auf die Straße. Das Auto weist auf die Integrationsfähigkeit von ADK mit Radar, LiDAR und sichtbaren Kameras hin, mit denen autonome Fahrzeuge heute bestückt sind. Mit Wärmebildkameras aufgerüstete automatischen Notbremssysteme (Automatic Emergency Braking, AEB) unterstützt das Auto bei der Überprüfung, wie eine für maschinelles Lernen klassifizierte Wärmebildtechnologie die Funktionalität von Notbremssystemen verbessern kann.
„Für die automatisierte Entscheidungsfindung im Straßenverkehr liefern Wärmebildkameras in Kombination mit Kapazitäten für maschinelles Lernen die effektivste Methode zur Entdeckung von Fußgängern. So lassen sich Leben retten, insbesondere in sehr verkehrsreichen Umgebungen oder bei schlechter Sicht“, so Jim Cannon, Präsident und CEO von FLIR. „Darüber hinaus zeigt das mit Wärmebildkapazitäten ausgestattete, autonome Testfahrzeug von FLIR, wie diese Kameras die Leistung in Städten, auf Autobahnen und für Notbremssysteme und somit die Gesamtsicherheit von selbstfahrenden Autos bedeutend verbessern können.“
Entwickler autonomer Autos, die sich für das mit Wärmebildfunktionen ausgestattete Testfahrzeug interessieren, können die Website www.flir.com/adas besuchen.
FLIR TG275
Die TG275 ist die erste Wärmebildkamera speziell für Fahrzeugtechniker und Freizeitmechaniker. Bei Fahrzeugreparaturen kann Wärme oft mit einem potenziellen Problem gleichgesetzt werden. TG275 unterstützt Mechaniker bei der Problemfindung, bevor gravierende Mängel auftreten, die letztlich zu einer Fahrzeugpanne führen können. Ausgestattet mit der FLIR Lepton® Wärmebildkamera extrahiert die von FLIR patentierte MSX® -Technologie Hochkontrast-Details aus den Bildern, die von einer Lichtbildkamera im Fahrzeug aufgenommen wurden und überlagert damit die Bilder der Wärmebildkamera. Die TG275 ermöglicht es Fahrzeugmechanikern weiterhin, die Zeit bis zur Problemfindung zu verringern und Kunden den potenziellen Fehler mit Aufnahmen vor und nach der Behebung nachzuweisen.
Die TG275 wird dieses Frühjahr im Handel erhältlich sein. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.flir.com/tg275.
Über FLIR Systems, Inc.
FLIR Systems wurde 1978 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Wilsonville, Oregon (USA). Das Unternehmen ist ein weltweit führender Hersteller von Sensorsystemen, die die Wahrnehmung verbessern, das Bewusstsein schärfen und dazu beitragen, Leben zu retten, die Produktivität zu steigern und die Umwelt zu schützen. Die Vision von FLIR mit seinen fast 3.500 Mitarbeitern ist es, als „sechster Sinn der Welt“ zu dienen, indem es Wärmebildkameras und angrenzende Technologien nutzt, um innovative, intelligente Lösungen für Sicherheit und Überwachung, Umwelt- und Zustandsüberwachung, Freizeitaktivitäten im Freien, maschinelles Sehen, Navigation und erweiterte Bedrohungserkennung anzubieten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.flir.com und folgen Sie @flir.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005724/de/
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 11:45 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST